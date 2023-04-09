Vegetable waste to energy

Hyderabad’s Bowenpally Vegetable Market has caught Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention for its innovative waste management system.

A few years ago, generating electricity from vegetable waste would have been a far-fetched idea, but Hyderabad’s Bowenpally Vegetable Market has turned this into reality. Nearly 10 tonnes of waste is collected every day in the market, which earlier used to end up in landfills, but is now the major source of electricity for the vegetable market. Every ounce of vegetable and fruit waste collected from this market is used to generate around 500 units of electricity and 30 kg of biofuel.

BRS vrs BJP

In the political war between Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana, BJP appears to have leveraged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Hyderabad on April 8 to gain advantage over the BRS by keeping a seat for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao next to Modi on the dais which made his absence conspicuous.

His name also figured on the plaques of the foundation stones for the development works involving ₹11,355 crore laid by the Prime Minister. It has also become a regular trend to put up posters and flexies mocking Modi and the Centre across the city.

In fact even Adani and Ambani were made part of the ‘Modi Pariwar’ on the flexies this time!

Playing each ball on merit

When a hack at a post MPC press conference this past week sought to quiz the RBI Governor in cricketing parlance as to how long would this pause continue and whether he was playing the waiting game for the right over, Shaktikanta Das deftly deflected the query noting that he believes in playing each ball on its merit!

Foxed by kaju katli?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the DMK, raised a hue and cry over FSSAI’s fiat on “dahi”, with the Tamil Nadu milk cooperative refusing to call it “dahi” and sticking to “curd” and “thayir”.

However, Aavin has been able to find a Tamil alternative to North Indian words such as kaju katli, badhu sha, lassi and gulab jamun. Critics say the Dravidian parties have been paying mere lip service to the language rather than trying to promote it.

When Lady Luck smiles....

It is said Lady Luck generally smiles at those who earnestly, and enthusiastically woo her. But the winner does not always laugh all the way to the bank. Utter mismanagement of the huge sum has even led some to penury.

No wonder, the Kerala State Lottery Department has initiated steps to create financial awareness to deal with the prize money. A majority of the winners seem to be unaware of financial planning and tax implications.

Thiruvananthapuram-based Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation is now giving them classes on money management while also giving a ring-side view of investment opportunities such as life insurance products, mutual funds and equity investments. Our Bureaus