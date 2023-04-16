CCI’s lost opportunity

The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has extended the deadline for submitting applications for the three Competition Commission of India (CCI) Member posts till May 1. However, in doing so it has missed an opportunity of getting top notch people with technology expertise into the Commission.

Reason: The recently enacted Competition (amendment) Act 2023 has a specific provision that provides “technology” expertise as one of the factors in deciding the right persons for filling top posts of Chairman and Members in the Commission. This amendment was introduced to ensure CCI has the necessary professional expertise to handle scrutiny of Big tech related anti-trust cases.

However, with the MCA yet to notify the implementation date of this provision and the eligibility criteria in the latest advertisement not specifying “technology” expertise, one can forget about having any CCI member with technology expertise for next five years, say CCI observers. In the meantime, India’s digital economy would have touched $1 trillion and the CCI may not have the technological competence to adjudicate anti-trust cases it would be flooded with , they rued.

A city of surprises

The diamond city of Surat doesn’t cease to throw surprises. In 2021 it was from Surat, that Gujarat saw the emergence of a non-BJP, non-Congress political option. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party surprised many by capturing 27 seats to become main opposition party in the 120-member civic body in February 2021. Emboldened by this success, AAP plunged into Gujarat State polls and secured five seats in 182-seat house.

But last week, the recently tagged “National” party received a jolt after six of its Surat city corporators defected to the BJP. This was a second ‘surprise’ after 2022, when it had lost four of the elected corporators to the ruling party. The AAP’s strength in Surat civic body has now reduced to 17.

Selfie politics

The politicians in Andhra Pradesh are leaving no stone unturned to gain an upper hand over their opponents in the run up to the Assembly elections slated for next year. In their quest for novel ways to capture the attention of the voters, they now invented what is now being labelled as ‘Selfie Politics’.

This trend began by none other than Chandrababu Naidu, Chief of Telugu Desam Party, the main Opposition, to show that the housing for the poor taken up by the ruling YSRCP Government was originally started by him when he posted a selfie at a housing project site on social media. This trend has caught up with politicians of other parties who are flooding social media with ‘selfie politics’. What impact this trend has on voters remains to be seen.

When Bureaucracy joins in…

Several senior bureaucrats in Karnataka meeting with top state Congress leaders on the sly have set tongues wagging in the State. While opinion polls have predicted a hung Assembly, the behaviour of bureaucrats is seen as a good barometer of which way the wind is blowing.

Bureaucrats are seen to be jockeying for a ‘good’ posting in a possible Congress-led government post-polls by cosying up to them beforehand. A miffed BJP has tasked a senior leader to keep track of ‘traitors’ amongst bureaucracy. Our Bureaus