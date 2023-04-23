Apple of India’s eye

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, talking about his recent meeting with Apple CEO, Tim Cook, said, “Never before have I been bombarded with messages from journalists, including my wife, saying, ‘have you met Tim Cook yet, and what’s he saying?’ I told Tim that as well, that everybody wants to meet you and that forces were compelling us to meet! It was a very good and positive meeting and a bright future for the Apple India partnership.”

The Minister in conversation with businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan at ‘Breakfast with BL’ also said that post-Covid, the world has realised that they need a more trusted, diversified and resilient supply chain and Apple is certainly a big participant in the electronics space in the world and... “therefore for Apple to look at India as one of the places where it can design, test and manufacture its products, was the whole optics of his visit, and goal for us too from his visit.”

Cook falls for India story

In his five-day long India visit this past week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was smitten by the country — its energy, creativity, passion and talent.

“What an incredible week in India!…I can’t wait to return!”, Cook tweeted just before leaving India.

Cook’s visit says it all — Apple’s India story is here to blossom and bloom.

To tread cautiously

Specific tools need to be deployed to ensure that banks’ governance and risk management is commensurate with risk profiles, RBI officials said in an article in the latest monthly bulletin.

This observation comes in the backdrop of recent banking-sector developments such as the closure of US-based Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The RBI will be organising a one-day conference with the directors of public sector banks in New Delhi on May 22 to discuss issues relating to governance, ethics, role of the boards in assurance functionalities of the banks, besides highlighting the supervisory expectations.

Going down-to-the-wire

Domestic digital start-ups are sitting on the edge over how the Delhi High Court will move this week on their plea against CCI and Google in the Google Play Store policy case. If the High Court were to turn down the start-ups’ plea to direct CCI to invoke doctrine of necessity in adjudication of antitrust cases, then the domestic start-ups/app developers would have to face the brunt of Google’s new User Choice Billing policy that would kick in from April 26.

However, if the High Court were to accept their plea, then there may be relief coming the way of the digital start-ups.

Loyalty in question

Tamil Nadu’s Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who is no stranger to controversies, is perhaps facing one of the toughest and trickiest challenges he has ever encountered. A savant among politicians with an illustrious corporate career to boot, there is no doubt about Rajan’s competence, a point that even his most bitter critics grudgingly admit. But this time, it is his loyalty to the party high command and the first family that has come under cloud.

Though Rajan has sought to debunk the authenticity of a viral audio clip in which he can be purportedly heard talking about the humongous amount of money that the CM’s son and son-in-law have reportedly made in a year through unfair means, his alleged conversation with a ‘Delhi-based journalist’ has given an extra edge to the attack launched by the State unit of the BJP which has made some not-so-startling revelations about the wealth accumulated by DMK party-men and ministers, including some members of the CM’s family.

Our Bureaus