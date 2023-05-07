Nari Shakti or vote bank?

For the first time, 2024 Republic Day will have only women taking part in all the activities on the Kartavya Path.

The Ministry of Defence said that “After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that Republic Day 2024 will have women participation, including contingents (marching and bands), tableaux and performances during the parade at the Kartavya Path.”

While it is a welcome move, the timing of it makes it more interesting.

Corporate lobby at work?

This Competition Commission of India Chief selection plot is getting rather perplexing. Over six months have passed since the last CCI Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta demitted office on October 20 last year. The government is still unable to pick his successor. Buzz in the corridors of power this past week is that the process of selection may get further delayed!

The first round was scrapped earlier this year. Now with the second round also not yielding any result, the policymakers are being criticised for keeping such key regulatory post unfilled for a long time! It is difficult to comprehend, but that is how things are moving, noted a CCI observer, who cheekily surmised that corporate lobbying may be at work to ensure that the post does not get filled!

No pleasure trip

Ruling dispensations usually use foreign trips made by the Chief Minister to attract investments as occasions to tom-tom their development-oriented political agenda. But for the DMK in Tamil Nadu, the planned visit of Chief Minister MK Stalin to countries like UK and Japan later this month may not exactly present an opportunity to go on a publicity blitzkrieg.

The party’s discomfiture stems from the firefighting it had to do last year after a controversy erupted over the CM’s decision to take his entire family to Dubai, again to attract investments. The recent IT raids against certain companies believed to be close to the ruling party also reportedly have a Dubai angle which has only made matters worse.

Farmers’ ire

Non-political farmer organisations are critical of the ruling and opposition parties. A farmer organisation leader in South India says the Congress had betrayed farmers when it failed to implement the MS Swaminathan report.

He says the BJP had agreed to implement it and made the report part of its 2014 manifesto. But in 2015, the leader says, the government told the Supreme Court that it cannot implement the report as it will distort the market.

Problem of plenty

Mutual funds are taking their achievement of ₹40-lakh crore assets under management very seriously. At a recent event the industry got the hall filled with distributors, where the chief guest was a top SEBI official.

Making use of the opportunity, the distributors trained their guns on the Chief Guest during the question-and-answer session. One distributor complained that SEBI’s SCORES (SEBI Complaints Redress System) was not working. Another distributor said AMFI’s unrealistic regulations were stopping the legitimate commission of distributors and causing severe hardship to distributor community.

Noting the discomfort, a fund house CEO jumped in to save face saying all suggestions of distributors will be taken offline as the event progresses. Our Bureaus