Double-edged sword

With so much talk about Karnataka election results, it was not surprising to hear from Telangana’s Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao. What was interesting, though, was a veiled hint in his tweet that Telangana — which is preparing for its own assembly elections — may also follow Karnataka, so those who are aspiring for change should not take his party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), lightly.

The tweet from @KTRBRS on May 13 read : “Just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have NO bearing on Telangana. Thanks to the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly and divisive politics. Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments & creating infrastructure for the greater good of India. My best wishes to the new Congress Govt in Karnataka.”

Well, Need we say more!

World Bank honchos

With Indian-born American business leader Ajay Banga elected to become the President of the World Bank from June 2, there is lot of chatter in corridors of power on how World Bank is turning itself into more of an Indian bank! Reason: The key wings of this international financial institution are now headed by Indians.

Not only Banga, World Bank Group’s Chief Economist, Indermit Gill, Chief Financial Officer, Anshula Kant, and the Group’s Chief Risk Officer, Lakshmi Shyam Sunder, are all of Indian origin.

Uncertain future

The highly personalised campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka did not work ultimately but analysts believe that it staved off a bigger defeat given the huge anti-incumbency and charges of corruption.

Basavaraj Bommai’s inept handling of both the party and the administration had escaped attention — till now! Bommai, a dynast himself (his father SR Bommai of the Janata Party was a chief minister of the State), now faces an uncertain political future.

New CCI chief soon

The process of appointing the next Competition Commission of India chairman has gathered fresh momentum. Buzz in the corridors of power is that the Supreme Court-nominee headed Search Panel’s shortlist (in the second round) has now reached the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

With Karnataka assembly elections now over, the new CCI chief will most likely be decided this week itself