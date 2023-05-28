IPL finals: ‘Milky’ meme

Aavin versus Amul — went viral in the backdrop of the recent controversy between the two over milk procurement in Tamil Nadu as Chennai Super Kings (Aavin) and Gujarat Titans (Amul) clashed in the IPL finals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The battle between cooperative dairies — Aavin and Amul — spilled into cricket as the teams from the two States battled it out on the field. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention to ask Amul, owned by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), not to procure from the milkshed area of Aavin, the State cooperative dairy firm. This comes close on the heels of a dispute between Amul and Nandini in Karnataka just before the Assembly elections.

BC agents in a quandary

Now that RBI has initiated withdrawal of ₹2000 notes, the thousands of Banking Correspondent Agents who bring last mile banking connectivity at village level are at a tight spot! Reason: They don’t want to find themselves — as they did in 2016 demonetisation days — on the wrong side of the I-T Department for having accepted ₹2000 notes from banking customers in villages in exchange for other currency denominations.

BCAs are worried that the taxmen would start treating these exchanges as unexplained income and send them tax notices as was done during demonetisation!.

Banking Correspondents are trying to lobby hard with policy makers (RBI, FinMin) to get an order passed that would allow BCs only to accept ₹2000 for direct credit to beneficiary accounts and not exchange them.

Cotton conundrum

Last week, the Ministry of Agriculture came out with the third advance estimate of various agricultural crops. What caught the eye was the higher projection of the cotton crop for the current season to September. The Cotton Association of India (CAI) had pegged the production below 300 lakh bales this month.

BusinessLine had reported how farmers are storing cotton on their terraces, and traders fearing that lower projections could be misleading. A little bird says CAI might now be asked to explain the reason for the lower projection when it is part of the Committee on Cotton Production and Consumption, a body of all stakeholders, that has pegged the production at 337.24 lakh bales on April 20.

A judicial member in CCI?

The long wait for Competition Commission of India (CCI) to have a Judicial Member may soon be over.

The buzz in the corridors of power is that the government is looking to appoint a Judicial Member now that the Supreme Court nominee led panel has completed its interactions with prospective candidates who had applied for the three CCI members posts.

The name of a retiring High Court judge is doing the rounds for the Judicial Member post and his name forms part of the recommended list to the government. This will bring the curtains down on the issue of lack of judicial member and quorum at the Commission. For almost every order, there was a plea on the absence of judicial member!

If a Judicial Member were indeed to be appointed, it would be more than four years after the Delhi High Court division bench directed the government to appoint such a Member in CCI. Better late than never, as they say! Our Bureaus