Backwater diplomacy

The German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, was all praise for Kochi Water Metro when he took a ride in the electric hybrid boat in the backwaters.

“I feel like being on a holiday,” was his remark when journalists asked his feedback.

He described Kochi as a jewel in India’s crown, citing his earlier visits to the city as a tourist. He went on to add that he will not lose any opportunity if he gets a chance to travel in the water metro in his next trip to the city.

Incidentally, German funding agency KfW extended a soft loan of ₹908 crore for the ₹1,136 crore water metro project linking various islands in Kochi to the mainland.

Sovereign rating

Economic naysayers are caught in a bind as they are now compelled to read a spate of good macroeconomic news that they may find hard to digest.

From GDP growth (7.2 per cent for 2022-23) and manufacturing PMI to services PMI and consumer price inflation, the economic data points that became public this fortnight showed that the Indian economy was clearly firing on all cylinders. Also, the RBI commentary post the monetary policy review has added to the optimism.

Hopefully, international credit rating agencies — which will be reviewing India’s sovereign rating in the coming days — won’t take a premeditated approach, like they have in the previous years, in their assessments. Time has come for them to give India due credit in assigning a higher sovereign rating, quipped an economy watcher.

Who will head APEDA?

It’s a month since the Centre made M Angamuthu the Chariman of Visakhapatnam Port. This has left a void in APEDA, a key arm of the Commerce Ministry that monitors agricultural exports.

APEDA is also the nodal agency for organic farming and exports. With the authority being seen as an important agency, the Centre is toying with the idea of asking a professional in the export sector to head it.

A couple of people have been sounded out. For now, Rajesh Agarwal, Additional Secretary in the Commerce Ministry, has been given the temporary charge.

Data driven decisions

Time has come for the Indian cricket selection panel to take a leaf out of the country’s top economic regulators’ book.

Regulators like the RBI and SEBI have openly acknowledged in recent years that they are now largely guided by data and analytics in their decision-making. This has certainly helped in facing economic headwinds.

Now the chatter in cricketing circles — after ace off spinner Ashwin was not included in the Indian playing eleven at the WTC final this past week — was how India missed a trick by not including the No 1 bowler in the ICC Test rankings in the line-up for the final. Maybe reliance on analytics could have helped as data crunching would have shown Ashwin’s success rate in recent years when it came to taking wickets of Aussie batsmen, especially left-handed ones, quipped a cricket buff.