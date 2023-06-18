Paddy procurement woes

Tamil Nadu has topped the paddy procurement target for the third consecutive year, but the number of beneficiaries this year is lower. On the other hand, sources say paddy prices have increased in Tamil Nadu by ₹150 a quintal, though rice prices have not increased. The reason is that some of the State ministers have set up direct procurement centres for paddy.

Then where is the problem? Something is wrong with these centres, allege the sources in the know, adding that supplies are tight.

Frog mapping

To protect and conserve frog habitats, the Kerala Forest Research Institute began mapping of the amphibians. Frogs, the most threatened groups, play a vital role in maintaining the ecological balance and are the excellent indicators of the health of our wetlands.

The Centre for Citizen Science and Biodiversity Informatics under KFRI is on the job with public participation by hosting “Monsoon Croaks BioBlitz” to enhance citizens’ scientific understanding of frog species. The monsoon season marks frogs breeding season and the survey help identify and record these species in a designated area.

The data can be uploaded in the app iNaturalist, which is known for crowd-sourced biodiversity inventory globally.

Sweet dividend

State Bank of India (SBI) shareholders are a happy lot. Reason: it credited the dividend of ₹ 11.30 per share for the year 2022-23 this past week itself, well ahead of the virtual annual general meeting (AGM) slated for June 27. Even the government as the majority shareholder received a fat cheque of ₹5,740 crore (highest ever dividend for a financial year) on Friday, ahead of the AGM.

Now you may wonder how final dividends are getting distributed even before shareholders’ approval at a AGM. Well for the record there is no official business/resolution on shareholders approval of the dividend at the upcoming AGM.

The only business that will be transacted on June 27 will be discussion and adopting the Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account!

But how is SEBI letting this happen for a listed entity? Tomorrow can a listed entity in the private sector venture doing this, wondered a corporate observer.

Well being the banker to every Indian has some privileges — skipping legal requirement of shareholder approval for final dividend could be one! Or is there no such legal requirement for SBI since it has been created by an Act of Parliament? But shareholders are not complaining!

Travails of journalists

Journalists covering the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Hyderabad were a disappointed lot.

They were ferried from the city to the venue at Madhapur and were dropped at a designated alighting point near the venue.

But after passing through the security check, they were told that this gate was not meant for them.

They were hustled back into the vehicle, made to travel for 1 km and were asked to pass through the security screen again. They were made to wait there as the cops could not start the mobile baggage screening unit.

After walking for about 200 metres in the hot sun, they finally entered the premises only to find the original gate where they were turned away was just 20 ft away!

Overheard a cop saying: the idea is to avoid journalists bumping into the G20 delegates! Our Bureaus