Yoga and the market

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra AMC, known for uncanny observations on markets and mutual funds, had one on yoga too. The markets crossed an all-time high on International Yoga Day, so where is the connection?

In yoga the focus is on the inside rather than the outside world. In the market also investors should focus on their goal rather than the index level. In yoga, benefits compound over a period just like in the market, where long-term compounding is immensely beneficial.

According to Shah, “sitaro se aagey Jahan aur bhi hai!” (there is a world beyond stars). With so many variables globally, investors only wish the markets do not end, with them seeing stars.

Farmer for a groom

At one point in time, brides in Telangana weren’t open to marrying farmers. But times have changed, says the State’s Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy.

Farmlands now cost anywhere between ₹3 lakh and ₹3 crore a hectare and Telangana farmers are reaping huge profits, he claims. As a result, if any “Swayamvar” is to be held for picking a groom, brides would simply opt for a farmer, he told a gathering of Farmer Producer Organisations at Chegur village on the outskirts of the capital.

ED’s heartburn

Public opinion is sharply divided on who won the last round of the bout between the ED and Senthil Balaji, the former State minister for power, prohibition and excise.

If ruling party sources are to be believed, the ED was completely blind-sided by the turn of events which saw Balaji getting himself admitted to a private hospital complaining of chest pain after the agency sought to arrest him in a cash-for-job scam (he subsequently underwent a bypass surgery).

Since then both parties have been playing a legal cat-and-mouse game over Balaji’s custody.

What’s perhaps a fair point to concede is that Team Balaji seems to have effectively used the shock-and-awe strategy of the ED that the latter has used effectively in so many other cases.

Lighting woes

Kochiites are now longing for a VIP to travel through the container terminal road to light up the stretch, which otherwise remains pitch dark. This time, the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh prompted the authorities to make temporary lighting arrangements in the entire 17.2 km stretch between Goshree Islands and Kalamassery. It was during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit that the road got lighting for at least two days.

Ever since the road was opened for vehicular traffic 12 years back, there was hardly any effort for permanent lighting despite toll collections and representations.

The accident deaths also prompted several panchayats along the stretch to propose the installation of lights at the accident spots. But all proposals were turned down.