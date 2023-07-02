Gujarat’s Micron speed

Last week, American semiconductor major Micron Technology INC finalised its plant in Gujarat and signed a MoU with Gujarat government. The development comes barely a week after US President Joe Biden announced the investment by the semiconductor giant during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit.

The top company officials admitted that the conclusion of the deal was possible “within 5 months versus several years in other countries”.

Crediting the Gujarat government for its swiftness in formulating a Semiconductors Policy and then clearing projects along with land allotments etc, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw quipped at Micron leadership asking them whether their “memory chip could give such a speed?”

From ‘fomo’ to ‘jomo’

The craze for investing in ‘innovative’ start-ups is fast fading. A seasoned investment banker explained that the start-up investors mood has changed from ‘fomo’ (fear of missing out) to ‘jomo’ (joy of missing out) after the steady US Fed rate hike and a few IPOs with rich valuation bombing in the market. One only hopes that start-ups will regain their mojo.

Tit for Tat

Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had never thought their decision to impose a fine on a jeep belonging to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for a traffic offence will literally leave them in the dark.

An AI-enabled camera installed by the department at Kalpetta in Wayanad had captured the jeep carrying a long pole used to remove various obstructions along the power lines in violation of the norms. The MVD imposed a fine of ₹20,000.

It was later reduced to ₹500 following discussions, though the driver was penalised for not wearing a proper uniform.

The aggrieved KSEB officials found that the MVD office had not paid their electricity bills and they disconnected the power connection. It was later restored after the arrears were paid.

However, the functioning of the MVD office was hit for nearly two days due to the power snap.

In case you are unable to locate the AAP one

Congress’ AAP pressure

The Congress seems to have found a solution temporarily on supplying rice free to the people of Karnataka through the “Anna Bhagya” Scheme. By opting to pay cash instead of rice, it has warded off the pressure it faced from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP was willing to provide the rice but sought Congress support against the Centre’s Ordinance on Delhi administration. The issue would not have ended there.

The dilemma for the Congress was if it had yielded to AAP’s pressure, then it would have been asked to forget contesting from Delhi and Punjab in the Lok Sabha elections, a little bird says. Our Bureaus