Firing on all cylinders

Now that the new CCI Chief, Ravneet Kaur has taken charge, the Competition watchdog has assumed its full functioning and has started passing orders on anti-trust side (recently the first was on LG Electronics India issue).

Soon some anti-profiteering orders and cartel related investigation orders too are expected to follow, if the buzz in industry circles is anything to go by.

The CCI website is also expected to see a flurry of activity with a slew of draft regulations likely to be put out for public and stakeholder comments as regards several newly introduced provisions in the recently enacted Competition (amendment) Act 2023.

It is going to be a busy time for the hacks tracking CCI and India’s competition law journey!

‘Land’ing in politics

With the State elections knocking on the doors, politics in two Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are taking new vistas. The political parties of two States are now using land value as a parameter for development.

While a few Telangana Ministers took ‘pride’ in claiming that with the price of one acre of land in Hyderabad, it is possible to buy 100 acres in Andhra, apparently on account of ‘lack’ of development, Andhra leaders responded by saying it’s other way round on account of agricultural potential in many an area of their State.Going forward, with the national political aspirations of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), there could be more innovative comparisons between the two States, say political pundits.

Clock ticks

A leading economist had to cut short his speech last week as the hosts of an Economic Council ate into his talk time. The hosts, including a former bureaucrat, waxed eloquent on the achievements of their institution as well as the State even as the guest speaker was worryingly looking at his wristwatch as he had a return flight to catch to Delhi. The economist referred a couple of times to the limited time available for him to put forward his thoughts during his lecture. Hope the hosts got the feedback.

Onam chartered flights?

Whopping airfares from West Asian countries to Kerala seem to have persuaded the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek urgent intervention of the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Chief Minister wrote to the Union Minister to authorise the operation of chartered flights for expatriates living in several Gulf countries especially for the upcoming Onam festival season.

The CM assured that the chartered flight operations will be conducted within the stipulated CAR (civil aviation requirements) of 30 days under the provisions of international travel permits. Keralites normally visit their home-state between August 15 and September 15 to celebrate Onam. But, the high airfares this time are prompting them either to cancel or postpone their travel plans.

Our Bureaus