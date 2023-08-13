Flying high

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which now has a company flag, will celebrate the upcoming Independence Day in a special way. The company’s flag in caterpillar yellow will be flown atop all its buildings on August 15 along with the national flag, the outgoing Chairman AM Naik announced at the just concluded 78th AGM in Mumbai this past week. In tune with its well-known identity of being a ‘national’ company, the national flag would be flown at a level higher than the L&T flag. At the AGM, Naik handed over the L&T lag to his successor, SN Subrahmanyam and quipped “You see when I was holding the flag, it was at mid-level, now in Subrahmanyam’s able hands, I am sure it will fly higher”.

Book flat, watch match

Gone are the days one got a free overseas trip or chance to win a car by booking a flat.

Now, buyers of a two-bedroom flat for ₹1.23 crore in Piramal Vaikunth at Thane in the outskirts of Mumbai will get a free ticket to India-Pakistan cricket match. Bowled!

Musk-Zuckerberg bout

Is the “cage fight” between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg happening for real? Musk announced that the fight will be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s philanthropic foundations. It will be live-streamed on X and Meta. “Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” he tweeted. He said all proceeds will go to veterans and paediatric hospitals in Italy.

But Mark Zuckerberg took to Threads to deny this. He also said the fight should be done in partnership with professional organisations like UFC. “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on,” he stated. “Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready. When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game,” he stated

High voltage, low mores

Alleged high-handedness of its field workers has proved dear to Kerala State Electricity Board, whose management had to pay out compensation to a banana farmer.

KSEB workers on reconnaissance didn’t think twice before proceeding to chop off plants numbering around 400 at the farm in Varappetty near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, which were ready for harvest, on grounds that the leaves threatened to sway too close and potentially touch the overhead Idukki-Kothamangalam 220 KV transmission line. The farmer had no inkling of this; neither was any warning forthcoming from KSEB.

This triggered a controversy forcing the State Power Minister to announce a compensation of ₹3.5 lakh to the farmer. The money would be handed over to him on Chingam 1 (August 17), the first day of the Malayalam New Year.

Thalaivar buff

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer was the talk of the town in most parts of India. An ardent fan of Rajinikanth, R Vijay who lives in Chennai flew all the way to watch the film at 7.30 am in Mumbai as the film was released only at 9.30 am in Chennai.

Thalaivar fans are taking ‘first-day-first-show’ to another level.

Our Bureaus