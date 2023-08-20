Presidential suites

With the high profile G20 Leaders’ Summit set for September 9-10, the hospitality industry in the Capital is leaving no stone unturned to make the visit a memorable one for the heads of state of member countries and the delegations accompanying them. One ticklish issue, however, is the availability of presidential suites for which there is huge demand, noted an industry insider.

Each hotel has, at the most, only two or three presidential suites, it is learnt. This may be the first time when each of the prominent hotels in the Capital would be hosting two or three heads of state at the same time. Last heard was that all hotels were fully booked for the mega Summit.

Brace up for a lot of action from the upcoming week itself with B20 (business summit) slated for August 25-27.

Not losing hope

Bank unions are mounting another effort with the powers that be to make wilful default of bank loan a criminal office. With the Standing Committee on Finance’s Chairman and Members currently visiting banks in Mumbai and Chennai on a study tour, the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) has submitted a long list of demands, it is learnt. Their main grouse is that the RBI is yet to publish the list of top wilful defaulters as suggested by the Standing Committee. Another interesting demand to the Standing Committee is not to incentivise corporate delinquency through compromise settlements/haircuts/IBC!

With the government keen on decriminalising the provisions of various commercial laws, bank employees’ unions can forget about the government enacting a provision to make wilful default of bank loan a criminal offence, quipped a banking industry observer. And more so because the country is headed for general elections in 2024.

Exploiting RTI

The Right to Information (RTI) Act, it is thought, enables citizens get access to any information on documents held by the government. But a reply from the office of NHAI in Palakkad, Kerala, surprised an applicant, who had sought details on the collection of toll, and extension of the period to collect it, on the Edappally-Mannuthy stretch.

An apparently peeved NHAI indicated to the applicant it would rather spend precious time for resolving current issues and focus on regular work since the jurisdiction of its Palakkad office extended to five districts.

Since the applicant has been known to raising RTI queries frequently as evidenced from past files, the NHAI urged him to desist from taking recourse to RTI by writing to it repeatedly. He may instead approach the NHAI office and verify files physically to source expansive details, but with prior approval.

Parboiled rice next?

These days, the trade is gripped by fear and uncertainty. After the Centre caught the entire rice trade by surprise with a ban on white rice exports on July 20, the trade now fears that parboiled rice exports will be the obvious target next.

Rumours doing rounds is that the Centre might either ban its shipments or impose export duty on shipments.

There are also rumours of the Centre importing wheat on government-to-government deals from Russia, which the Food Secretary has denied vehemently. Amidst these, the Centre surprised the onion trade by imposing 40 per cent export duty, with its prices rising by over 60 per cent since the beginning of this month.