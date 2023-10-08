Amrit Kaal for athletes

With India’s final medal count at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, touching a total of 107, the best ever performance in the last 60 years, there is palpable excitement in the country on the historic achievement. An economy watcher gleefully remarked that Amrit Kaal has dawned on India not only on the economy front but also in athletics. Not to forget the ongoing supremacy in cricket where the Indian men’s team is ranked number one in all formats of the game. India is slowing but surely becoming a shining star in the sports arena.

The stage is now set for an exceptional Indian show at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Singapore isn’t ‘Singapur’

The official twitter handle of the Singapore High Commission in India took to social media on Sunday to point out a glaring spelling error on a signboard put up in New Delhi. Instead of Singapore the signboard spelt the country’s name as “Singapur”.

“It is always good to spellcheck first,” stated a post by the official handle of Singapore in India on X (formerly known as Twitter). It tagged New Delhi Municipal Council’s official handle as well as Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the post which was accompanied by a picture of the signboard.

It also evoked some hilarious reactions from social media users.

Reading the pitch

Reading a central banker’s mind and inferring likely action of the central bank from it is no mean task. More so in the case of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das who seems to have several tools and surprises up his sleeve to stump the hacks who keep a close watch on Mint Street.

Friday’s MPC review announcement was fairly on expected lines, but Das made it interesting with his quotes, like: “We use one stone to kill one bird” and “It is a turning pitch, and we will play our shots accordingly”. With just a few days to go for the release of the next retail inflation print, the buzz in the corridors of power is that the inflation could ease this time round.

Das may, however, have to continue keeping an “Arjuna’s eye” on inflation although he did not openly talk about this favourite phrase at Friday’s post MPC meet briefing. An economy watcher cryptically quipped that Das would do well to watch out for the doosra or Chinaman that would be bowled at him by the global economic situation in the coming days.

Waste disposal campaign

Disposal of waste in public places is a perennial problem faced by local bodies.

The government is taking many steps to overcome the menace. ‘Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam’ — the campaign taken up to make Kerala garbage free — is now seeking Malayalam film industry support in stepping up awareness on waste management and inculcate proper waste disposal habits among the public.

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce is to explore possibilities of bringing the film industry on board for the success of the campaign. Through the intensive campaign, the government aims at making the State’s LSGIs garbage-free by 2024.