Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, was all praise for the newly constructed 9-storey Income Tax office in Kochi at a cost of ₹64 crore for its energy-efficient and environment-friendly facilities.

The Minister drew a parallel with Cochin International Airport which has similar eco-friendly features. She said this improved infrastructure will enable employees to work more efficiently and serve tax payers better.

The Minister appreciated the 23 per cent direct tax collection growth in the Kerala region, which is higher than the 17 per cent national average.

‘Tasty’ investing

The Taste of Gujarat seems to be sweeping the IPO market. After successful listing of Bhujia maker Bikaji Foods International, Rajkot-based Gathiya maker Gopal Snacks is gearing up to raise ₹650 crore from the primary market. The issue may sell like hot cakes given Gujaratis’ taste buds.

Delhi HC’s googly

A recent Delhi HC decision regarding spousal maintenance in a divorce case has raised several points for debate. The court emphasised that a spouse with a reasonable earning capacity should not impose financial “burden” on the other spouse by choosing unemployment without a valid reason. This principle was enunciated in a case where wife filed for maintenance against husband.

Experts have denounced the decision by arguing that it overlooks the societal and economic realities that often affect women more severely, especially in the context of divorce. Women, particularly in traditional societies, may face more significant challenges in securing employment and financial independence due to various factors such as childcare responsibilities, lesser work experience, and societal expectations.

The court’s emphasis on employability and financial independence, while legally sound, might not fully acknowledge these gendered nuances of the workforce and domestic responsibilities. The decision, while legally justified, may not fully consider the broader social and economic inequalities affecting women.

Rahul’s ‘Panauti’ quip

In the aftermath of India’s unexpected defeat in the World Cup final against Australia, Rahul Gandhi’s off-the-cuff remark about ‘Panauti’ has spiralled into a political slugfest. What seemed like a casual comment has now become a hot topic, with the BJP swinging into action, interpreting it as a subtle swipe at the Prime Minister.

Reacting sharply, the BJP has approached the Election Commission, seeking action against Gandhi for his remark. As the controversy unfolds, insiders say Rahul is preparing a defence rooted in semantics. He is likely to argue that his remark was generic, without naming any individual, least of all the Prime Minister.

The implication? It’s the PM’s supporters who are drawing the connection, not Gandhi himself!

All eyes are now on the ‘Umpire’ Election Commission, which is expected to take call on this politically charged issue. Will Gandhi’s remark be seen as a harmless comment or a calculated political jab? The business and political worlds alike await the verdict with bated breath.