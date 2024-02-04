July’s Budget Buzz

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman succinctly wrapped up her vote-on-account in a mere 57 minutes, a stark contrast to her previous marathon sessions. With half her speech dedicated to celebrating the government’s decade-long accomplishments, the buzz in political circles now revolves around her potential historic return in July.

Could she outdo her own 2-hour-42-minute record or even surpass former PM Morarji Desai’s legendary streak of consecutive six budgets?

AP’s ‘epic’ war

References to Indian epics is now common in politics. The main plank of the political campaign of the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is now references to the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has already started public meetings and rallies as part of election campaign, is taking frequent recourse to the popular characters in Mahabharata in his frontal attack on the Opposition, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janasena.

Alluding to poll alliance between TDP and Janasena, Reddy says, “I am not Abhimanyu to become a martyr (in joint attack by the enemies) but Arjuna who is always victorious.” He is also comparing TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Janasena Chief and actor Pawan Kalyan as those among the `Dushta Chatustayam’, the popular villains of Mahabharata. It remains to be seen how the Opposition retaliates in this ‘Epic War’ as they are yet to formally launch the election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Paytm: Takeover target?

With Paytm losing market cap of $2.4 billion (₹19,000 crore) in just two trading sessions post RBI’s unprecedented action on Paytm Payments Bank, buzz in corridors of power is that more dark clouds are gathering around this fintech major. The chatter is that rival corporate houses, who want to take advantage of the juicy stock market valuations of One97 Communications (owner of brand Paytm), are smelling takeover opportunity here and awaiting further drop in share prices in coming weeks to mount a takeover bid!

Corporate sharks have begun to circle, eyeing a potential takeover amidst the turmoil. With One97 Communications’ stock tantalisingly low, rivals are rumoured to be on the prowl, waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

Experts say snapping up a financial behemoth like Paytm at a bargain could be a strategic coup. As the RBI’s next steps remain shrouded in mystery, Paytm Payments Bank’s aspiration (to convert itself into Small Finance Bank) hangs in the balance.

Of polls and promises

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent statement on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections sparked a debate. In a clip, he was seen saying that the Congress would be able to implement the electoral promises in the State only if the Congress is voted back to power at the Centre.

“If all the promises made during the Assembly elections are to be honoured, we need a Congress government at the Centre,” he said.

The Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was quick to accuse the Congress of making false promises to trick voters into voting for them. Our Bureaus