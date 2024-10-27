TikTok diplomacy

The recent Modi-Xi meeting in Kazan highlights India’s balancing act between diplomacy and defence along the LAC. While leaders discuss peace, the 2020 ban on TikTok remains a defining moment in India-China relations. This ban, triggered by border clashes, wasn’t just about national security. It marked India’s shift in digital geopolitics, creating a void that American tech giants swiftly filled. TikTok had become a platform for millions of Indian creators, and its absence opened opportunities for Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

This “TikTok Diplomacy” underscores that today’s battles aren’t just at the borders — they’re online. As India and China navigate peace talks, the digital front remains a key arena for influence.

Food for thought

A recent Finance Ministry post on social media platform ‘X’, on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s participation in the IMF Committee’s “Restricted Breakfast” session, drew a lot of attention. The occasion in question was a “Dialogue on Policy Challenges” at the IMF; this was in the course of Fund-Bank meetings in Washington.

The use of phrase ‘Restricted Breakfast’ kicked off speculation. Several hacks went wild with some even wondering whether some portion of the breakfast had been restricted. At this high-stakes session, Sitharaman joined global leaders to tackle policy challenges in a leaner format. It was later clarified that “restricted” did not refer to what’s on the plate; in fact, the discussion was rich.

Sitharaman finally served a robust view on the need for gradual fiscal consolidation and strategic investments. Her message? Like the breakfast itself, global financing should be efficient and impactful. She called on Bretton Woods institutions to prioritise low-cost financing and de-risking strategies, echoing the session’s theme of making every policy measure count. With India leading in growth, Sitharaman’s words left policymakers with food for thought.

Rare jewel

It is not always that everyone remembers one individual with so much love, respect and fondness. Ratan Tata is undeniably one. His passing away saw numerous tributes flowing in — from ordinary citizens and political leaders, to bureaucrats and business giants.

At various business forums and meetings, his contributions and philanthropic efforts were remembered. Also many events such as Hyundai’s IPO roadshow and the National Conference of the Wind Energy Sector began with a moment of silence in his honour.

Anthem controversy

At a recent function where Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had participated, the word Dravida was left out while singing the National Anthem. The ruling DMK leaders went on a rampage blaming the Governor for this.

On Friday, the DMK was at the receiving end. At a meeting in which Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin had participated, the word ‘Thirunadum’ was omitted while singing the Tamil anthem. BJP sought an explanation from the DMK for the omission. Udayanidhi Stalin said, it was a ‘technical’ fault. This did not appease the BJP leaders.

Tailpiece

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2026 may see some fireworks if the massive crowd at actor-turned-politician Vijay’s public meeting on Sunday is anything to go by. The election could see an interesting battle between two actor-turned-politicians — Udayanidhi Stalin and Vijay; the latter recently launched a new party — Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. Vijay, who has a large fan base, even made a bold statement at TVK’s inaugural conference at Vikravandi that the Dravidian concept had evolved significantly with the influence of cinema.