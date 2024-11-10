Will Tatas pick Singapore?

Rumour mills have started working overtime after a delegation of ministers from Singapore, visiting India to celebrate the 30th anniversary of DBS Bank, took time for a tête-à-tête with Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran. It was more than a courtesy call. Collaboration opportunities were discussed, specifically in the semiconductor sector. The ministers were emphatic that the Tata group will choose Singapore as a partner. As everyone knows, Tata Electronics is setting up a fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat.

Samosa scoop

In what could be dubbed the ‘Great Samosa Scandal of Himachal’, a case of misdirected snacks meant for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has spiralled into a quirky political saga. Recently, during a visit to the CID headquarters, snacks prepared for the CM mysteriously landed in the hands of his security staff instead. The aftermath? A blend of public amusement and political rivalry that’s now making waves across the State. Opposition leaders seized on the “snack slip-up,” with slogans like “Sukhu ji ka samosa kisne khaya?” (who ate CM Sukhu’s samosa) echoing through the streets. BJP leader Jairam Thakur has called it a symbol of “poor governance,” marvelling at the unintended drama over a mere plate of samosas. While Sukhu assures that it’s much ado about nothing, the incident has certainly added a dash of humour to the political landscape.

IT sector upbeat on Trump

Despite the familiar H-1B visa worries, India’s IT sector has reasons to feel upbeat about Donald Trump’s return. A strong dollar spells higher profits as earnings convert to rupees, and his steady policymaking means fewer surprises for business strategy. Trump’s expected tax cuts in the US sweeten the deal, freeing up funds for Indian IT to grow and innovate.

And as the US eyes alternatives to China, India looks poised to grab the spotlight, attracting investments that can boost the digital and tech sectors. Visa woes aside, Trump’s policies could be a windfall for Indian IT.

Chandrachud’s riposte

As with his tenure as the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud’s parting shot also had social media buzzing.

In his farewell speech on his last working day, he spoke on being trolled. “I am probably the most trolled individual. But I’m worried, what will happen from Monday? All those whose job is to troll me will be rendered unemployed...,” he said.