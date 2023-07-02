A storm brews in many a tea cup, threatening to spill over, later this month. Because that’s when a report will be unveiled by the World Health Organization’s cancer arm on the sweetener aspartame, and the possibility of it being carcinogenic, according to recent reports.

Barely months ago, the WHO had down-graded a bunch of non-sugar sweetners, saying these products did not help people lose weight.

This recommendation stirred the pot, and people using artificial sweeteners in their beverages, desserts and more, were left worried. Specially so, since there was no clear advisory in the country on these sweeteners that are widely sold, advertised, and are present virtually on every other restaurant table top, when you order your cuppa. It’s almost generic to ask for “sugar free” foods, mithais and beverages.

Cancer link?

If the report on aspartame does indeed suggest links to cancer (carcinogenic) — it is sure to set-off much anxiety and maybe some legal suits as well? Possibly class-action suits from consumers?

Aspartame was first off-the-block, approved as a sweetener in the US in 1974, and sold under different brand names. Since the 1970s, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved six sweeteners as food additives and they are “200 to 20,000 times sweeter than sugar”, depending on the products’ makeup, the agency says.

In fact, the USFDA has reviewed more than 100 studies to identify possible toxic effects, including effects on the reproductive and nervous systems, carcinogenicity, and metabolism, it says, adding that it is approved in other countries too.

Closely watched

And for that reason, the WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer report will be closely watched by industry, doctors and consumers. It comes, as the world grapples with obesity in young people, heart ailments and diabetes.

Doctors often caution on the mistaken confidence people have on reading labels that suggest a product is “healthy” or “safe” — leading to a sense of complacency and sometimes over-consumption. That’s the perception problem with sugar alternatives as well.

It’s not unforeseen that an approved, and sometimes trusted product comes under the scanner, years later. We’ve seen the baby powder litigation in the US, over possible links to cancer.

Recently, the European Food Safety Authority said it was re-evaluating the safety of aspartame-acesulfame and neotame.

As fresh data comes in, India’s food regulator too will need to clear the air on sweetners, given its popular use in the country.