Bring back multilateralism

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
With the advent of the global pandemic, the age of global trade condensation is over. The Covid-19 pandemic has been the greatest disruptor of globalisation in the history of the modern world.
Global alliances, G7 and NATO are trying to play the social-welfare card to counterbalance the inequalities born out of the pandemic, but in reality, the economic gap between the developed and the developing is increasing. Africa which had high growth potential, is expected to live with pandemic scars and may face degrowth of -1.9 per cent, even as rich economies rebound.
Nations’ efforts to reduce their dependence on China have not yielded much results. Despite India’s ban on Chinese electronic devices in the communication industry, imports of telecom devices and parts jumped 14.7 per cent from a year ago.
While nations have backed anti-trust laws against big tech giants and moved to break their monopolies, little has been achieved to curb their influence over political, economic and public sentiments. Also privacy issues over data sharing have come to the fore.
Another growing grey area in the global policies is the use of “Green” tag by the leaders to legitimise practices and policies. The big promises of the Paris Agreement 2015 are still on hold. In fact, levels of atmospheric CO2 peaked in May 2021 reaching the highest levels in the last 60 years.
These paradoxes reveal a rift in the policy-making system. This is due t lack of consensus on most issues be it Global Trade, where China stands at the centre, or Data Storage, where five giants control 50 per cent of the public data or Carbon emissions, where three countries release 65 per cent of the total emissions.
Global leaders, companies and organisations must go back to the drawing board. This starts with rebuilding decentralised and decarbonized supply-chains of not only goods and services but also for Data.
The global economy needs to decentralise operations at an industry level and promote multilateralism.
Building resilient trade routes will require countries to invest in two interconnected, longer-term supply-chain realignments: managing supply-chain-footprint risk while increasing supply-chain-planning agility. For this the most critical requirement is to build an innovative, centralised footprint-simulation capability based on advanced modelling software involving big data.
This new capability will enable leaders not only to understand and measure the risk in the current supply chain but also to simulate and run multiple scenarios to model the impact from geopolitical events, such as trade disputes, major disruptions of manufacturing assets or logistic routes, and supplier defaults. Once the risks are identified, measured, and ranked, countries can consider hedging and other mitigation options.
India shift in oil imports from Saudi Arabia to Russia and African countries.
The recently held G7 summit initiated the “green belt and road” plan to counter the Chinese influence over the global trade by providing $100 billion annually to the developing nations for building green and carbon-free supply chains. The is an attempt by G7 countries to show the world that they still matter and they can neutralise China’s increasing clout.
The summit also initiated a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent which will level the playing field for countries across the globe. However, certain tax experts believe the policy is US-centric which may force the MNCs to shell out their profits from their global operations to the Fed.
It’s time we bring economics in economies. As German economist, Rudi Dornbusch says, “In economics, things take longer to happen than you think they will, and then they happen faster than you thought they could.”
Mehta is a leading consultant & columnist and Goel is a financial researcher
