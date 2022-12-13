New York City’s salary transparency law took effect on November 1. It requires firms to notify the pay range for the positions they advertise, along with internal transfer or promotion opportunities and is designed to help remove pay inequities. Such transparency laws have also been passed in some US states including California, Colorado and Washington. The idea is that irrespective of your colour, race, gender, etc., when you apply for the job, you have a rough idea of what to expect and the organisation cannot try to get you for a lower price.

Position listings in the US do not usually give you any salary indications. Generally, an organisation’s human resource department would arrive at broad pay scales and match similar roles across departments at those levels. Companies would also buy data sets that would provide information on pay across a whole industry and would then benchmark themselves.

At an individual level, it is down to negotiations. An individual’s pay is seen as a very private matter between the individual and the organisation and is kept in utmost confidence. Even culturally, individuals are reluctant to share details about their pay with even family and friends. However, the widespread belief, often substantiated by studies, is that organisations have underpaid women and minorities for similar positions. Now, by declaring the pay range the job carries, they would find that difficult to do.

Cultural shifts

Even prior to these laws, there have been cultural shifts on pay disclosure. Employees at some tech companies have been willing to share their pay information on internal sites and also at public sites like LinkedIn. A website called Glassdoor has been providing salary information for job levels on a subscription basis.

But the disclosure required by the laws has opened up a whole can of worms. For one, it has become clear that different organisations pay widely different salaries for the same job. An entry level law associate in a top law firm gets two times the salary paid by a second tier one. And they are not very happy about that. You may say that it was always known that pay differences existed between firms but it is now becoming glaringly quantified. Even within an organisation, individuals in different positions who may have seen themselves as equal would now find that there may be wide pay gaps between them.

Of course, all this comes down to measuring what you are worth. And you will always think you are worth more than the compensation you receive. That should be obvious because if the organisation does not think it can get more out of you than what it pays you, it would not employ you to generate a profit!

But all the heartburn about compensation arises from comparisons with others. When we perceive a colleague to be less productive but paid more, it rankles, gives rise to envy and affects our motivation. Even in the Soviet Union, the workers’ paradise, differences existed and were a source of frequent efforts at wage reform. Piece-rates paid to factory workers did not produce the productivity that was required. Gandhi, inspired by Ruskin’s Unto this last, wanted everyone to be paid the same. He believed that the lawyer’s work had the same value of the barber’s and experimented with paying everyone the same on Phoenix farm but had to make exceptions.

In the light of the laws on pay transparency, some organisations reportedly try to obfuscate by providing a wide range for the position. In an ideal situation, if the organisation and the individual believe that they have arrived at a fair compensation for the work performed, they should be willing to post the data about everyone’s salaries on the office notice board. Given that we are far from utopia, more clarity about pay is not something we can expect soon.

The writer is an emeritus professor at Suffolk University, Boston