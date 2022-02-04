Budget misses the ‘inclusive bus’ for persons with disabilities

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has delivered a pro-growth Budget for 2022-23 with a long-term outlook. While the Budget recognised inclusive development as a priority, it missed yet another opportunity to prioritise making India’s mobility systems more accessible and disability-inclusive — a missed opportunity that could cost India up to 7 per cent of the GDP.

Budget 2022-23 described the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan as a major driver of growth. Under it, the government aims to set up world-class modern infrastructure with multimodal synergies for the movement of people and goods. Through the Master Plan, the government aspires to improve productivity and deliver economic growth and development over the next 25 years for the masses. Whether this infrastructure will be disability-inclusive however remains a question, one that is accentuated by the absence of reference to the disabled community in the infrastructure section of the Budget speech.

India is home to over 10 crore Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). These individuals face huge transport disadvantages on a daily basis. A lack of Safe, Accessible, Reliable, and Affordable (SARA) mobility systems restricts their ability to access various socioeconomic opportunities and healthcare facilities. Moreover, mobility constraints experienced by this community have only compounded during the pandemic.

Slow progress

In 2015, the government had launched the Accessible India Campaign to improve accessibility of transport systems, built environment and websites. As per the original targets, it had aimed to make 50 per cent of rail and 25 per cent of government-owned public transport accessible by March 2018. However, slow progress on these fronts have led to frequent revision of timelines with the current deadline standing at July 2022. The issue is that the campaign was never allocated a dedicated budget and has had to dip into the funds allocated to the Scheme for Implementation of Persons with Disability Act (SIPDA).

In 2019-20, ₹134.19 crore was released for the Accessible India Campaign from the SIPDA budget. This accounted for less than ₹14 per disabled citizen of the country. The pandemic further slowed down the activity under this programme. In 2020-21 the actual funds released for the campaign amounted to ₹54.03 crore. Budget 2022-23 with its emphasis on infrastructure development could have addressed this situation by allocating a meaningful amount of dedicated funding to this flagship programme.

A recent report by the Ola Mobility Institute elaborates on the travel experiences of women and men living with a disability. It documents real and tangible hardships faced by PwDs, ranging from poor walkability, inaccessible public and intermediate public transport vehicles to even sexual harassment.

Furthermore, the social support infrastructure, which the disabled community has come to rely on, has weakened as family and friends had to take on additional responsibilities over the course of the pandemic. These instances underscore the urgent need to make India’s mobility systems disability-inclusive which is an important aspect to inclusive development as seen across the global north.

Countries such as the US recognise the need for dedicated funding to make on-the-ground transport accessibility improvements. For instance, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law in November 2021 includes $390 million specifically to make transport systems more accessible for the 25 million Americans living with a travel limiting disability.

Similarly, the federal All Stations Accessibility Program has earmarked $1.75 billion over a five-year period to make rail stations accessible. A systematic and ongoing investment to make mobility systems accessible have yielded impressive results in the country.

A 2021 report by the American Public Transportation Association found that 99 per cent of buses and over 80 per cent of rail cars are accessible in the US. This is significant because as transport barriers break down, it becomes easier for PwDs to participate in the labour force. Accenture estimates that the US’s GDP could boost by up to $25 billion if just 1 per cent more Americans with disabilities join the workforce. Imagine the Return on Investment transport accessibility improvements would deliver.

As India embarks on the 25-year journey in Amrit Kal leading to India at 100, the government seeks to deliver inclusive development with Sabka Prayas (efforts of everyone). For this, the country must create empowering conditions to maximise value creation. Transport and mobility systems have a catalytic role in unlocking the full extent of human potential.

As India invests in the infrastructure today which will set us up for success and growth for decades to come, we must prioritise inclusive, enabling mobility systems — one which are Safe, Accessible, Reliable and Affordable to all, including over 10 crore Indians living with a disability.

Note: Names and professions of the persons living with a disability have been changed to protect their identity.

The writer heads research and advocacy on Accessibility & Inclusion at Ola Mobility Institute