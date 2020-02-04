Budget will give Indian bond market a boost

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second Union Budget with the aim of revitalising the Indian economy. In line with the earlier Budget proposals to spur the debt capital market in India, the Finance Minister announced a series of additional measures in Budget 2020.

Under the RBI’s current Medium-Term Framework, the limit applicable to FPIs’ (foreign portfolio investors’) investments in government securities (G-secs), State Development Loans (SDLs) and corporate bonds are, respectively, capped at 6 per cent, 2 per cent and 9 per cent of outstanding stock. The Finance Minister announced certain specific categories of G-secs would be opened fully for non-residents.

Similarly, FPI limits with respect to investment in corporate bonds are proposed to be increased to 15 per cent. This may be the step towards local bond inclusion in global indices and internationalisation of the rupee. The Finance Minister’s announcement should help boost investments in the Indian debt market.

Concessional tax rate

In addition to opening up of investment limits, tax amendments have been proposed to optimise cost of borrowing and increase the flow of capital. The concessional tax rate of 5 per cent on interest income earned by FPIs from investment in G-secs and certain corporate bonds has been extended up to June 30, 2023.

This would promote confidence amongst long-term foreign portfolio investors, as it would provide tax certainty specifically to those investing under Voluntary Retention Route (VRR), wherein the investors have mandate to invest for a minimum period of three years. Further to enabling FPI investments in Municipal Bonds during 2019, it is has now been proposed that interest on the Municipal Bonds should also be specifically included under the concessional tax regime of 5 per cent.

Currently, the concessional tax rate of 5 per cent on corporate bonds is available subject to the restriction on rate of interest payable to investors. Investors had sought relaxation of the interest cap, to enable all corporate bond issuances, not restricted only to high-grade issuances, to qualify for the 5 per cent withholding tax rate. Government should consider relaxing the interest cap, as this would facilitate Indian corporates to approach the capital markets for their fund-raising needs than resorting to bank lending alone.

Continuing to facilitate borrowings from overseas lenders at a lower cost, the concessional tax rate of 5 per cent on interest income payable to non-residents has been extended on moneys borrowed in foreign currency and rupee-denominated bonds issued up to June 30, 2023. A concessional 4 per cent tax withholding rate has been proposed with respect to the interest payment on bonds listed on International Financial Service Centre’s (IFSC’s) exchange.

Netting legislation

Investors have sought multiple reforms in the Indian debt market to promote a deep and liquid market. To this end, the government has announced that a netting legislation would be formulated to expand the scope of the corporate default swaps market. This would also significantly help banks manage their capital requirements and exposure monitoring.

The government had recently launched Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund, India’s first bond Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), which primarily consisted of public sector bonds of diversified maturities. Pursuant to this initiative, the government has now proposed to float a new debt-based Exchanged Traded Fund consisting primarily of G-secs. This is expected to facilitate access to government securities by retail investors alongside the pension funds and other long -term investors.

The Budget proposals certainly take India a step closer to providing the stable and reasonable tax regime that investors desire. As India gears up to attract further foreign investment in the local debt market, investors would look on rationlisation of tax rates across the debt product segment in comparison to China, Indonesia, etc. Ability to attract long-term flows with lower levels of volatility is key to India becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Shah is Leader and Balasubramanian is Partner – Financial Services Tax, PwC India. Darshan Patel, Associate Director, PwC India, also contributed to this article. The views are personal