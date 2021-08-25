Business comes full circle

The recent IPCC report makes for a grim reading. Climate change has moved from the abstract realms of rising sea levels, ozone depletion, and species extinction to having tangible impacts on everyday lives.

Reducing transportation-related emissions can curb GHG emissions. Green mobility and promotion of waste-based circular start-ups are vital for mitigating climate change.

Several countries have recently adopted tax rebates and subsidies to promote ‘greener mobility’ .

Circular business models

India is the third-largest contributor of e-waste at 3.2 million tonnes, which is projected to increase with the thrust on EVs. Therefore, developing a circular business model based on 5 Rs — Regenerate, reduce, reuse, recycle, and recovering e-waste can lead to promoting waste-based circular start-ups.

These wastes contain toxic heavy metals. Their inefficient and hazardous handling in the unorganised sector can cause land and water pollution, which through bioaccumulation can contaminate food chains.

There is a business case for a circular battery value chain in terms of costs, value chain resilience, and positive corporate image. Using recycled materials recovered through urban mining of e-wastes can reduce raw material costs by 25 per cent. The global move towards green regulation involving the promotion of electric vehicles and discouraging extractive industries from producing raw materials used in electric batteries and undertaking steps to check polluting industries processing these raw materials can result in granulation in battery prices, undoing pricing advantages expected from economies of scale.

Given the recent vulnerabilities in GVCs (Global Value Chains), the localization of battery value chains through recycling can contribute to achieving resilience in value chains. Also rewarding ecologically and socially responsible companies working towards developing circular value chains can lead to corporate goodwill.

However, circular business models in India face myriad challenges. The limited awareness on disposal of e-waste, including used electric batteries and lack of safe disposal avenues, lead consumers to rely on informal channels. Despite the provisions such as extended producer liability, progressive targets for product collection and establishment of producer responsibility organisations under the e-waste (Management) Rules 2016; there are several implementation gaps. As a result, the formal sector finds it difficult to meet high product collection targets.

Therefore, there is need for urgent policy action to develop a hub-and-spoke model for e-waste recycling with formal and informal sectors serving as hubs and spokes.

Given the informal sector’s geographical, cost and customization advantages, it can undertake collection, aggregation, and sorting of e-waste, which can later feed into the facilities of the formal sector.

However, the informal sector needs to be supported through training and technology. Given its technical and skill advantages, the formal sector can undertake technology-intensive activities such as pulverisation, smelting, and refining of e-waste.

Policymakers can support this e-waste recycling system by charging advance user fees on such products and using these proceeds to subsidise waste recycling efforts. Also, the circular economy focused on recycling e-waste can help in reducing dependence on China for raw materials while minimizing any cost escalations from such switch.

Thus, time is ripe for fuelling a circular business model to realise Atmanirbhar Bharat sustainable electric mobility dream with true zero GHG emissions.

Kumari is doctoral scholar at Central University of Jharkhand, Dey is Chairman of CFAM, IIM Lucknow, and Kumar is a doctoral scholar at IIM Lucknow. Views are personal