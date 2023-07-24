A look at the performance of 827 Indian public companies from 2012-22, shows that only one in five grew more than 15 per cent a year, or almost three times as fast as the GDP. We call these 165 companies ‘growth outperformers.’

Total Shareholder Returns (TSR) of growth outperformers rose an average of 30 per cent a year in the last five years, compared to 15 per cent for the rest. There are five myths that may be holding them back.

Myth 1: Growth comes at the cost of profitability. In fact, the gross profits of the growth outperformers rose 30 per cent yearly, compared to 11 per cent for the rest. Growth provides scale benefits, allows companies to offer compelling price propositions to value-conscious Indian consumers and creates a surplus to invest. In short, fast growth can also be profitable growth.

Myth 2: Growth is best achieved during economic upcycles. In terms of business, periods of economic uncertainty can be a great time to create distance from the competition. Instead, many companies pivot to a conservative approach. That can be an opportunity lost: we found that during India’s low-growth years, the growth outperformers grew by an average of 10 per cent, while the rest grew by one per cent.

Myth 3: It isn’t possible to turn around performance on growth: Not so. Among the fastest-growing firms from 2017 to 2022, we found that almost a third had been in the bottom quartile in terms of growth rate from 2012 to 2017. Not only can slow-growers catch up, but the evidence is also that they can do so quickly.

Myth 4: Growth is only a function of sector tailwinds: While it is true that some industries, such as financials, information technology, and healthcare, have had a higher percentage of growth outperformers in the last decade, every sector has at least some. One in seven industrial, consumer, materials, real estate, and communications companies have been growth outperformers over the same period.

Myth 5: The core business alone will drive outperformance. Our research found that growth outperformers get nearly a third of their growth from expanding to adjacent businesses and establishing new breakout businesses.

To step up the pace, we have identified 10 practices that can help. Five of these are well known: set high aspirations, allocate resources dynamically, strive for market leadership, pursue adjacent businesses, and prioritize growth during downturns. The following additional five practices have also proved effective.

First, unleash the full power of digital and analytics; more than 60 per cent of growth outperformers made a significant move on digital and analytics.

Second, invest in new breakout businesses and business model innovation. Nearly a third of growth outperformers innovated with new breakout businesses.

Third, pursue programmatic M&A, meaning a strategy of making numerous small deals that materially add market capitalization through building of businesses. 30 per cent of growth outperformers have undertaken a substantial M&A transaction.

Fourth, invest in the next line of growth leaders. McKinsey’s long-term research on organizational health, which has studied more than 2,500 global companies, has found that companies in the top quartile of organizational health, where leadership development is a focus area, delivered TSR which were three times of the average.

Fifth, think globally. International expansion has been a critical performance factor; for growth outperformers, 15 per cent of revenue came from outside India.

We believe it is possible for more Indian companies to become growth outperformers. Faster growth will create value for them, and also foster innovation and job growth.

Brar is a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company’s Gurugram office; Shah is an Associate Partner at the Mumbai office.