The India-Australia relationship has long been characterised as natural but neglected. Natural because the two countries supposedly shared common democratic values and cultural pursuits which originate in a shared colonial history. Neglected because of diverging foreign policy interests dating to India’s Cold War stance of non-alignment and Australia’s alliance with the US.

In truth, “cricket, curry, and commonwealth” was a superficial basis on which to build a relationship. Australia was a sub-imperial upholder of Anglo-Saxon supremacy in Asia and the Pacific region for the British empire, and later, the US. India critiqued and resisted these hierarchical political and economic orders and promoted notions of Indian civilisational exceptionalism drawn particularly from the secular nationalism of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Though India liberalised its economy in the 1990s, its growth was driven by the expansion of the services sector, and Australia’s economy was dominated by the export of resources and educational services, especially to China, which meant there were few economic complementarities to deepen the relationship.

The China factor

Over the last five years, however, circumstances have dramatically changed thanks mainly to increased tensions with China. Australia’s relationship with China began to rapidly deteriorate in 2017. Policy makers became increasingly preoccupied by the threat of Chinese “interference” in Australia and in the Pacific region, which it considers its “sphere of influence.”

This has led to the strengthening of its alliance with the US, and a desire to build closer relationships with countries like Japan and India.

As the Australia-China relationship continued to decline, China began to restrict the importation of some Australian agricultural goods and commodities, and discouraged students from studying in Australia. This produced a push to diversify Australia’s markets away from China.

By 2020, India’s relationship with China had also deteriorated, following the Galwan clash between Chinese and Indian troops.

The concurrent souring of Australia and India’s relationships with China has provided the impetus for a closer alignment. In 2020, the two countries announced a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Australia finally achieved its long-held desire to take part in the Malabar maritime exercise, which it is hosting this year.

Australia has now elevated India to a “top tier” security partner and negotiations for a long-delayed economic agreement were accelerated, leading to the signing of an interim agreement last year. While Australia has always been the more enthusiastic proponent of a closer relationship, India is now more responsive, sending numerous Ministers to visit Australia in 2022 to match multiple Australian Ministerial visits to India.

The Quad has become an important plurilateral cooperative mechanism for the two countries. The Quad coalition of India, Australia, Japan, and the US previously avoided issuing joint statements and leaders met at the sidelines of major multilateral events.

Long since the most cautious of Quad countries, India avoided alluding to security issues or China in its Quad press releases.

Since 2021, however, the government began to release joint Quad statements outlining expansive agendas including in areas such as infrastructure building and critical technologies, but also expressing concerns about the South and East China seas which implicitly refer to China’s activities and ambitions.

On a bilateral level, as well, Australia has identified India as a partner for creating trusted and transparent supply chains for critical technologies such as semiconductors, shaping the global governance of technologies in emerging sectors like e-commerce and AI, and pursuing collaborative innovation in areas like medical devices and vaccines.

People-to-people links have also been strengthened. India is now the second-largest source of migrants and international students in Australia. Deakin University is set to become the first foreign university to establish a campus in India. A new Labour Mobility Accord seeks to facilitate the exchange of students, researchers, graduates, and business people.

Moreover, there are now a significant number of “India boosters” among political leaders and defense and security analysts who are critics of China and tout India as a like-minded partner with shared democratic values, which is committed to upholding a “rules-based order.”

The pain points

Yet significant challenges remain. India’s reliance on Russia for advanced weapons will limit the extent of security cooperation with Australia because of the latter’s distrust of Russia and the security risks posed by the interaction of Russian and Western weapons systems.

India’s “special and privileged strategic partnership” with Russia has been strengthened since the beginning of the Ukraine war. India has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion, it has increased its purchase of Russian energy, it is negotiating a free trade deal with Russia which seeks to deepen technology and manufacturing supply chain linkages, and it is adopting Russia’s financial messaging system to facilitate bank payments and skirt Western sanctions on Russian banks.

The Australia-India economic relationship remains narrow and dominated by coal exports. Indian companies have been major investors in mining in Australia, with the aim of integrating Australia into an Indian-controlled global supply chain for expanding electricity generation in India. These plans have run aground due to the lack of investors and lenders in new coal projects.

India’s reluctance to liberalise market access in agriculture and Australia’s unwillingness to allow significant labour mobility remain challenges in finalising a full free trade agreement..

Cognitive dissonance characterises India boosters’ promotion of India as a vibrant liberal democracy, given that there is extensive evidence of its slide toward authoritarianism over the last decade. To reduce this dissonance, India boosters resort to strategies like trivialisation, minimisation, avoidance, and wilful ignorance. They profess confidence in India’s democracy to address violence against minorities despite evidence of complicity by institutions.

The India-Australia relationship is no longer neglected, but significant divergences in their geopolitical and economic interests.

The writer is a Senior Lecturer in International Politics at the University of Adelaide. This article is by special arrangement with the Centre for the Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania.