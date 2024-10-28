At the conclusion of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, the leaders issued a declaration focussing on multilateralism, and international economic, financial and security cooperation. Through this, BRICS nations aim to reshape global financial and governance structures.

At the last summit in Johannesburg, the membership of the block was expanded from five to 10, which together represent 41 per cent of the global population and 24 per cent of global GDP (36 per cent in PPP terms).

The Kazan summit, chaired by Vladimir Putin, was attended by more than 30 world leaders, including those from India, China and Iran, and the UN Secretary General, demonstrating that Putin is no longer as isolated as the West would like him to be. BRICS is beginning to challenge the dominance of the Western-led order, specifically the use of sanctions by the US to impose its political will on other nations and the supremacy of dollar in global financial transactions, which has given the US the economic and military heft that it enjoys today.

Despite best efforts by central banks to diversify their holdings, around 58 per cent of global forex reserves are still in dollars, and almost all banks that transact in dollars do so through correspondent banks in the US, which serve as a hub for swapping foreign currencies for national currencies. This is what gives the US enormous leverage to monitor global movement of finances for all purposes — from trade to terrorism — and to impose sanctions.

Removed from SWIFT

The US used its dollar muscle to cut off Iran in 2018 and Russia in 2022 from SWIFT, the Belgium based messaging system used by some 11,000 banks across countries to transfer funds across borders. It also froze $282 billion of Russian assets held abroad. This can happen to any country that invites the wrath of the US.

Early October, Russia proposed a BRICS payments system called BRICS Bridge that would allow “economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponise the dollar and the euro.” It would enable countries to conduct cross-border settlements using digital platforms run by their own central banks, borrowing the concept from a highly successful project called mBridge run by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which represents central banks of 63 countries that account for over 95 per cent of global GDP.

But a more ambitious plan is to use digital money backed by fiat currencies which would place central banks in the middle of cross-border transactions bypassing the US correspondent banks. The blockchain technology used in this decentralised financial system would mean that no country can disconnect another, and hence offer a cheaper and more efficient system for cross-border transactions outside the dollar.

The SWIFT based cross-border payments system is slow and expensive. Countries are already searching for more efficient alternatives. As many as 134 central banks, including the RBI, are experimenting with digital money, initially for domestic transactions; 13 of them are also working on using digital money for cross-border transactions. Even the US Fed has joined six other central banks in a BIS project to make the existing system faster and cheaper.

A rival BRICS Bridge payments system will, therefore, face huge challenges, like guaranteeing liquidity and ensuring that trading partners accumulate adequate assets or liabilities in each other’s currencies. BRICS members are also bedevilled by a lack of trust among themselves which may hinder its success.

But even if a small number of sanctions-related transactions move beyond the dollar and US-outreach, that may be incentive enough for countries like Brazil and others to gradually shift. BRICS members would be eagerly waiting for the next summit in Brazil to be chaired by its President Lula, who is not too fond of the greenback.

The writer is former DG, CAG of India and Professor at Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management