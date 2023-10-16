Recently, corporate governance advisory firm In Govern raised potential breach of trust concerns with the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs regarding the ongoing investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into e-commerce giant Flipkart. The heart of the matter is Flipkart’s hiring of Anku Sharma, a former member of the CCI’s investigation team that had previously scrutinised Flipkart.

CCI has faced similar situations before. Notably, former CCI Chairperson Ashok Chawla joined the strategic advisory board of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) immediately after leaving office. CAM had represented clients before the CCI during Chawla’s tenure. Under the Competition Act, 2002, it was permissible for him to have joined a law firm that had advised enterprises involved in CCI proceedings.

To address such issues, the Union Government recently amended the Competition Act to prevent the Chairperson and Members of the CCI from joining professional firms, including law firms, that have represented clients before the CCI. In 2022, Google appointed Archana Gulati as head of public policy in India.

Gulati previously headed the Merger Control Division at CCI and advised CCI on competition issues arising from mergers and acquisitions.

In addition, any future policy tweaks should look into serving Members being appointed to advisory roles of enterprises, particularly if these are competitors to entities being investigated by CCI.

The need for a well-defined cooling-off policy for employees and professionals, and not just the top brass, engaged by CCI is evident. Such a policy would prevent conflicts of interest. Without it, there’s a risk of sensitive information being misused. Establishing such a policy is crucial to preserve the public’s trust in the CCI’s regulatory functions.

There is also need to have a policy to cover on-boarding candidates who have had prior stints with Big Tech in particular, into top positions of CCI.