Cities as healing agents for sustainable recovery

Kala S Sridhar/Vishal R

Cities significantly add to the macroeconomic growth and GDP of a country due to their scale and agglomeration economies, but there is much less research on how exactly they help countries come out of a recession. Covid-19 started as a municipal market issue in Wuhan, China, which went on to become the epicentre of a global pandemic (even though they have emerged out of it for now). This shows the power of urban management in bringing about a worldwide recession which could possibly be worse than the 2008 financial crisis. As many States in India prepare to ease the lockdown, how can we use the lessons from the global pandemic to come out of the recession?

Cities are much appreciated for their beneficial effects that originate from density that characterises them, and agglomeration of persons and companies, which leads to learning, matching and sharing of ideas, which in turn are the explanation behind the higher productivity and earnings in cities — this has been found conclusively with empirical evidence in cities of not only the West, but also of those in India and China.

Even controlling for cost of living, productivity and earnings are higher for the same jobs in cities when compared with those in villages, and higher in larger cities when compared with their smaller counterparts. Cities’ density is known to be home to invention (such as patents) and innovation (start-ups). It was found in a paper in the Journal of Urban Economics that San Jose’s patent intensity was the highest in the US, especially since it is home to several start-ups there. No surprises here, given what we already know about cities and Silicon valley.

So if density is forcibly reduced due to Covid-19, the lockdown and social distancing to which it has led, it may well be the case that further learning and sharing of ideas in cities may be greatly hampered, depending on the duration of the pandemic (which as per existing research, typically lasts from 12-18 months).

By the same token then, Covid-19, if it persists for even the typical duration of a pandemic, the reduction in density brought about, could lead to a decline in invention in sectors other than healthcare, among others, and decline in certain innovations — decline in the number of start-ups, given they are an urban phenomenon as well. There is no denial of the fact that there may be instances of new start-ups in related and needed sectors such as NGOs helping those in quarantine, the migrant workers who are heading back home, and so forth.

Lessons learnt

However, there are several lessons we have learned from the experience of the lockdown: the travel time for essential workers is undoubtedly better during the duration of the lockdown. In principle, this has led to effectively enlarging the city’s effective labour market, as a larger number of jobs are accessed fast within a certain commute, which is positive for the city economies, even while the shutdown of hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and other establishments have decreased the total number of new jobs (the nominal labour market) of the city.

As protagonists of the environment would testify, air quality is suddenly better with very few vehicles, and the birds have returned. Suddenly cities become lungs of fresh air from which commuters can breathe. So there are some beneficial, although negligible, effects on public health, even while the larger effects on the economy and public health have been quite damaging.

In addition to their effect in helping countries to overcome recessions, it is to be acknowledged that cities are much better equipped to deal with the effects of a pandemic, with their public healthcare, when compared with their counterparts in villages, even while Indian public healthcare systems are innovative enough to make rail coaches isolation wards overnight, if not comparable to the pandemic’s epicentre, where the Huoshenshan hospital was constructed in two weeks. Indian public healthcare systems are under severe stress and are in a state of resource fatigue, with the need for testing, home quarantine and monitoring.

Additional responsibilities

The pandemic has imposed a lot of additional responsibilities on the civic body — in terms of advisories to target groups — the vulnerable, disabled, for resident welfare associations, those home quarantined, in addition to maintaining its essential services, with skeletal staff. It is much appreciated that the Centre has set aside ₹1.7 lakh crore for the cause of the vulnerable who have been hit the most, even as migrant workers continue to be deprived of physical facilities to reach their home-towns and villages.

How can the lessons from the crisis help us to reform and get back on the path of economic growth? First it is a good idea to encourage employees to work from home, such that the travel time is lower, and effective labour market is larger.

Second, with work from home policies, women find it a lot easier to participate in the labour market, which has undoubtedly positive effects on the economy, as McKinsey’s research on gender parity recently showed.

Further, when families are cohesive, economic recessions are easier to overcome — research also shows that children who grow up in intact families grow up to be in good jobs with income security after successful schooling.

So, if we take the lessons from the lockdown seriously, it is possible to ensure that the positive capacity of cities is unleashed on public health and national economy.

The writers are Professor, Institute for Social and Economic Change, and IAS officer, Government of Karnataka, respectively. Views are personal.