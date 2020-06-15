Below the line

OnePlus 8 Pro: Finally a flagship, not a flagship killer
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Economy in safe hands: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a dig at historian Ramachandra Guha on Thursday stating that taking cognisance of thoughts in the national discourse and doing her job responsibly are not mutually exclusive.
“The economy is very much in safe hands; worry not, Mr Guha. Taking cognisance of thoughts in current national discourse + responsibly doing my job aren’t mutually exclusive. Either way, an interest in history is a plus. Surely an intellectual such as yourself should know that,” she tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Guha’s tweet quoting British writer Philip Spratt’s commentary on Gujarat being economically strong but “culturally backward” in 1939, sparked controversy. Many on Twitter responded to his tweet.
Guha responded to her with another tweet stating, “I thought it was only the Gujarat CM, but now it seems even the FM is obsessing about a humdrum historian’s tweets. The economy is surely in safe hands.”
In solidarity
Hundreds of thousands of scientists and research scholars stayed away from labs and classrooms across the US and Europe on June 10 expressing solidarity with people from other walks of life protesting against racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police department.
Taking part in the #ShutdownSTEM #strike4BlackLives campaign, one of the most eminent scientific journals in the world, Nature, delayed publication of its research journal by a day and avowed to fight for eradicating racism in academia and STEM (science, technology engineering and mathematics).
Angewandte Chemie, a journal of the German Chemical Society that is ranked top among chemistry journals, on the other hand carried an essay on June 4 which argued that ‘diversity is harmful’. The essay, now deleted, not only cost two of its top editors their jobs, 16 of its 44 International Advisory Board members — including three Nobel laureates — resigned from the board.
Mysterious Setu functions
The Aarogya Setu app continues to evoke concerns regarding its utility and actual purpose. With Covid-19 cases rising across the country, some users of the app tried checking if the cases reported in their vicinity are even being reflected on the app.
To the dismay of one such user, the app continued to show that there were no nearby cases despite one such active case being reported in the vicinity.
But another phone with the same app said that there were Covid cases nearby.
Hate mail
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) may have taken proactive steps in making life simpler for corporates to cope with compliance for rights issues, AGMs, EGMs, etc., during these Covid times. But shareholders do not seem to be happy that the MCA has given the green signal for companies to hold only virtual AGMs.
The Ministry had got several “hate mails” over their move to allow virtual only AGMs.
The reasons are not far to seek: Not only are the shareholders going to miss the opportunity to ask some pointed questions to the senior management, but also they will not get the freebies that come with attending physical AGMs.
Courting controversy?
You must give it to Punjab National Bank (PNB) top brass to have good taste when it comes to cars. PNB’s move to reportedly buy three Audi cars worth ₹1.34 crore during the current Covid times to ferry its top management came in for some discussion in banking circles this past week.
With a large bank like PNB having a Managing Director and four executive directors, the privilege of using an Audi it seems will only be for the Managing Director and two senior most EDs.
It now transpires the other two EDs will not enjoy this privilege.
Our Delhi Bureau
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Wireless charging, water resistance, and an improved camera setup seem to say ‘shut up already: we have it ...
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
Want to take the passive investing route through index funds? Here’s what you need to know while making the ...
While revenues fell marginally in the March quarter, profits plunged across sectors
Attractive interest rate of 7-10%, but not advisable if your finances are not in order
Weak demand and prices apart, huge impairment of assets weighed on the company’s earnings
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...