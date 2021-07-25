below the line

Hogging the limelight?

The much-awaited Tokyo Olympics finally kickstarted on Friday with an elegant opening ceremony. This spectator-less ceremony in the challenging pandemic times was avidly watched around the world.

But some Indian fans were a tad bit miffed with the official broadcaster’s decision to split the screen into two when the Indian contingent walked in at the opening ceremony. While one half of the screen showcased the Indian contingent marching in the customary parade in the arena, the other half zoomed in on the Indian Sports Minister cheering for the team. Many Twitter users complained that they could not see the Indian contingent properly, while others began sharing a clipping with full focus on the Indian athletes.

Make IPO allotment basis public

It is a season of initial public offerings. No doubt, market regulator SEBI has transformed the primary market in a big way — reducing the subscription cycle, increasing transparency and allowing ASBA (application supported by blocked amount).

But one important element missing is details about the basis of allotment, particularly at a time when almost all IPOs are witnessing robust responses; the likes of Tatva Chintan (180 times), Zomato (38 times) and MTAR Technologies (201 times) saw huge response.

For instance, the recent IPO Zomato, which saw the retail portion getting subscribed by over seven times, the basis of allotment is 116:469 for those who applied for one or two lots. The ratio increases to 23:93 for three to 13 lots. The details are usually compiled by registrar after the issue and published in select newspapers as advertisements. However, such details should be made public on the exchanges as and when compiled. This will help investors know their chances of IPO allotment. Will SEBI, BSE and NSE oblige?

Of sons and daughters

That celebrities get a torrent of greetings on their birthdays is no news. But a tweet by YS Sharmila, the chief of the newly-floated YSR Telangana Party, to greet Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on his birthday on Friday attracted sharp criticism on social media. In her tweet, she said “Birthday wishes to KCR’s son KTR....”, angering scores of pro-TRS handles.

“See, who is saying that. Someone who is trying to bask in the glory of late father to test political waters in Telangana is trying to insult KTR,” pointed out a pro-TRS handle.

While announcing the launch of the party on her father’s birth anniversary early this month, Sharmila vowed that she would bring in ‘Rajanna (YSR) Rajyam', eyeing the vote bank her father enjoyed. Interestingly, Sharmila has removed her tongue-in-cheek tweet.

Fishing on streets

The recent monsoon rains flooded a number of towns in Telangana, and tales of difficulties faced by the locals have been pouring in.

The town of Nirmal had a different tale to narrate with water from an overflowing lake adding to their woes but bringing along a number of fish species. In these difficult times, some had a whale of a time catching fish on the flooded roads. Videos of people with fish have gone viral.

Our Bureaus