BusinessLine Twenty Years Ago Today

december 23, 1996

Govt. studying options to streamline bank probes

Faced with mounting pressure from the entire banking industry, the Government is considering setting up a separate panel within the Reserve Bank of India to look into cases of alleged irregularities against bankers, prior to their being referred to the investigation agencies. The setting up of such a body would be aimed at putting in place a credible institutional arrangement to tackle the growing complaint from the banks over the “excessive interference” of agencies such as the CBI and the ED.

ONGC bid to pre-pay foreign debt spiked

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s proposal to pre-pay the payments due in instalments after over 36 months on some of its high-cost foreign currency debts has been shot down by the Ministry of Finance. The company’s plan was to prepay the later instalments on the strength of the cash surplus it enjoys now, which could have helped; it save considerably on interest outflows.

Task force proposes new names for Net

An international task force working to resolve the simmering controversy over desirable addresses on the Internet has released a draft plan for a substantial expansion of the total number of destinations. The International Ad Hoc Committee on domain names, formed by the Internet Society in October, recommended that seven new so-called top-level domains be added to the Internet. Top-level domains are the three-letter designations most Internet sites end with, such as “com” in http: //www.gm.com and other commercial sites, “gov” in government sites and “edu” for sites run by schools.