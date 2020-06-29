Covid leaves big gaps in the learning experience

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The Covid-19 disruption to well-established educational systems around the world was managed with the ready availability of online learning management systems (LMS) by institutions which at least partially already using them. They made the switch rather seamlessly. For others, the availability of communication systems from Google, Skype, Microsoft, Zoom, etc allow some form of teacher-student contact.
It is time to reflect on whether learning is actually taking place, and what we have achieved. There are two sides to the learning process: the transmission of knowledge from the teacher; and the absorption of said knowledge by the student. Various forms of communication software handled the first part quite easily and efficiently, synchronous or otherwise. Lectures were delivered (or at least recorded and listened to), assignments given, work was completed and submitted, evaluation done — and thus far, we adhered to the basic structure of what we believe learning has to be.
What about the absorption part? An area of research in education examines passive and active learning. Think of passive learning as sitting in a lecture hall listening to what the teacher has to say and digesting it. Active learning involves doing things and thinking about what is being done. The former is particularly suited for some subjects (say, philosophy) and the latter towards others (say, art), and many require a combination of the two.
Empirical studies show that individuals lean more towards one or the other. We all know the student who could never sit still in class but excelled in the workshop. Good teachers try to blend both passive and active learning pedagogies.
When Covid-19 forced us into online learning, the stress on the structure and delivery protocols seems to have made many do away with absorption. Learning is not complete till we complete the secular equivalent of what our ancients termed as manana (reflection) and nidhidhyasana (knowing), which needed to follow shravana (hearing).
Many educational administrators are convinced that the present student generation spends so much time on hand-held devices such as smartphones and tablets that once we put anything on one of these devices, our job is done.
What appears to be forgotten is that many of these students have not been prepared to learn from these devices. The structure and discipline of a supervised classroom environment, peer activity, freedom from distractions have all been all up-ended. The new context for learning comprises poor Internet connectivity, a distracted parent focussing on his or her own job, a dysfunctional family atmosphere, playful siblings, and so on. It is very easy for even the most serious and interested student to be challenged by a combination of these distractions.
Moreover, many teachers have not been prepared with the training required to teach effectively with the new medium. Merely emailing lessons to students or recording lectures can be a very ineffective lesson plan. On top of it all, many teachers have been told and the evaluation systems tweaked to make it easier on the student. Of course, we need to acknowledge that we were suddenly landed in a difficult situation, but as we continue into the new academic year, not much seems to have changed in our education preparedness. Even in the best of times, the grade a student receives does not fully capture his or her learning. Their progress now may well turn out to be a flimsy cover of a big hole in their learning.
The writer is a professor at Suffolk University, Boston
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...