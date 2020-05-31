Economic navel-gazing has begun

Hammered out by mechanisation
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
Economic globalisation has certainly taken a hit. Global trade is estimated to have shrunk by about 33 per cent and foreign direct investment flows by about 35 per cent. Even if you say you will wipe the containers with disinfectant, nobody is buying. Governments suddenly realised that if they want swabs or personal protective equipment, they have to stand in line behind many other countries to source from a limited number of suppliers, and so turned their focus to domestic manufacturing.
Companies, also hit by obstructions in their carefully crafted global supply chains, began thinking that regional supply centres may make more sense. Not too long ago, mass customisation was catching the fancy of manufacturers. If you can individualise efficiently, surely regional distribution of manufacturing facilities should be achieved without sacrificing scale economies. Many leaders, including US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, have begun to stress domestic manufacture. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the need for self-reliance and how he would make efforts to attract companies seeking to move out of China, there seemed an apparent contradiction. If we seek self-reliance, would others want to depend on us? Perhaps one should clarify the difference between self-reliance and self-sufficiency. The former does not mean making everything you need. It also means looking to domestic customers rather than focussing on exports. Some commentators have begun to shudder that we would go back to the Nehruvian era.
But if they read further back, they would realise that the Nehruvian era was a gut reaction to centuries of being decimated by a colonial policy that was meant to benefit the UK. And the broad base of industries that came up under the umbrella of the planning framework has held us in good stead. The problem was that it overstayed its welcome. Yet, if targeting domestic customers comes with shutting out imports, it can blunt the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers.
Many cities and towns in America have a thriving ‘farmers market’, where vendors gather in the town plaza or on a blocked-off street once a week to sell their wares. One common rule in most markets is the local focus, that what you sell is grown or made by you, to prevent traders buying from elsewhere and re-selling. Price is usually higher than supermarkets but you get to talk to the grower and taste unique products. There is a festive air. You will still have to visit the supermarket for all your ‘normal’ needs.
If supply chains shrink to only what is locally produced, that will be a big change to consumer patterns. You can’t taste that out-of-season kiwi. But Mahatma Gandhi would have loved it! He believed in a local economy, using materials locally produced, preferably village-based. He favoured decentralisation of production. But, as Professor Vasudevan (Gandhian Economics, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, 1967) noted, India has been ‘drawn into the vortex of the world economy.’ If even then, more so now.
So it is intriguing that even in the world’s largest economy, a new industrial policy is drawing businesses back into the country. When America found that it couldn’t even get the chemicals to test for Covid-19 (leave alone protecting its healthcare workers with N95 masks) without being dependent on those super-efficient global supply chains which have all been upended, it started its ‘navel-gazing’.
Some early results of localisation are appearing. Zoom Video Communications, whose ubiquitous software could be based and operated from anywhere, said it would open engineering centres in the US (they are mostly now in China). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co the world’s largest manufacturer of silicon chips, is committing to invest $12 billion in a chip-making unit in Arizona. And GE appears to be selling its lighting division to a domestic company in preference to a Chinese buyer.
The writer is a professor at Suffolk University, Boston.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The hammers of the Barpeta bell-metal artisans are slowly getting silenced as machine-made products take over
How Project Ahana reached out to the HIV-positive community during the lockdown
SHGs in the villages of Uttar Pradesh offer food security during the ongoing Covid pandemic
Companies must use the pandemic to prepare for a post Covid-19 world
Two years of unfavourable market conditions were already weighing on metal, mining players when Covid-19 ...
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Gains in bank, auto and FMCG stocks helped Sensex and Nifty 50 advance briskly last week
The fund-of-fund has delivered well over long periods
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...