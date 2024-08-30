When news breaks that a controversial internet figure like Andrew Tate has been placed under house arrest by a Romanian judge, facing serious allegations like sex with a minor and trafficking underage persons, most of us would expect the public reaction on social media to be overwhelmingly negative. Yet, it’s surprising to see the opposite: countless comments wishing him a quick release, with many defending him and insisting he could never be guilty of such things.

Tate has made his name by sharing misogynistic views and giving out “life advice” in videos where he flaunts his wealth and luxurious lifestyle. He was even banned from X (formerly Twitter) after saying women should “bear responsibility” for being raped. Despite this, many young people idolise figures like Tate, who appear in reality shows or dominate social media feeds, no matter how problematic their ideas may be. Influencers like Tate capitalise on the insecurities of young people who are still finding their way in the world. Seeing someone living in luxury — boasting expensive cars, mansions, and a glamorous life — can make them believe that following his example, even if it means taking a questionable path, might be their key to success.

There was a time when young people looked up to movie stars, fictional heroes, or politicians for inspiration. But today, with so much content flooding their screens, often at a very impressionable age, it’s easy for them to get lost in the noise. Without any filters or guidance, they can end up following influencers whose values are far from healthy, which can change their entire outlook on life.

That is why there’s a real need for some form of regulation, or at least education on how to navigate social media wisely.

Young people need the tools to recognise what’s truly valuable and what’s potentially harmful, so they can make better choices about what they watch, follow, and believe in.

