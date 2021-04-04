The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
It was a copybook diplomatic visit. The Bangladeshis were eager to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhaka for their 50th independence anniversary celebrations. Modi, too, was keen to be there to paper over a few cracks in ties and to ensure relations stay on course. And since it was a goodwill trip, the lack of breakthrough agreements didn’t matter. However, there was one confidence-building measure before the trip: the opening of the Maitri Setu bridge shortening travel time from India’s North-East to Chittagong and Kolkata port. It’s an event that could pay huge dividends. It’s often forgotten how the ‘Bangladesh-locked’ North-East took an economic hit after Partition and the 1965 war.
There’s, of course, the delicate issue of Bangladesh’s share of the Teesta waters. It was obvious to the Bangladeshis there was no point in raising the Teesta waters while Bengal’s elections were underway. Also, economic changes of the last decade have reduced the Teesta waters’ importance for Bangladesh. Many Bangladeshis have migrated to industrial and other city jobs and fewer are agriculture-dependent. The Bangladeshis weren’t terribly happy about Modi’s visit to the Matua community temple at Orakandi but understood electoral compulsions and didn’t let it mar the bonhomie. Last year, they were also riled by the CAA/NRC rumpus but that issue also appears behind us.
Nevertheless, challenges do lie ahead. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s always been staunchly pro-India and we’ve backed her to the hilt, to the exclusion of all others. This has led to a situation where the opposition, and many Bangladeshis, believe Hasina’s been able to cement her grip on power due to New Delhi’s backing and there’s a degree of anti-India resentment. We need to be pragmatic and remember that in international relations, one leader can’t stay in power forever. We must cultivate links across the political spectrum to ensure stable bilateral relations and regional security over the longer term. Also, maintaining our “360-degree” partnership with Bangladesh is key to advancing our ‘Act East’ vision.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
A survey by Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, found that 56 per cent of people believed the photos they saw ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...