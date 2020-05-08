An area of darkness

The pandemic impact on Q1
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
The power sector is badly hit by politics — States versus Centre. If corrective steps are not taken immediately, the Finance Ministry would again find itself dealing with another set of non-performing assets (NPAs). The power sector needs a hearing. The political argument that private investment in power utilities must put up with business risk is not convincing, as Covid-19 is a black swan event.
The situation was bad even prior to Covid-19; post Covid it will worsen for want of liquidity. The players have been highlighting the precarious liquidity condition of the distribution and generating companies in view of the Covid-19 related restrictions and heavy fall in demand for power. Leaving no stone unturned for policy intervention or bailout package, the players have been knocking at the doors of the Prime Minister’s Office.
The need of the hour is to ensure that plants continue to supply power. For this, the sector argues that it is imperative that a liquidity window for distribution companies to pay their power dues and deferred payment mechanism for coal and rail freight is put in place. The situation has become grim in April; as revenue collections by DISCOMs have fallen by as much as 80 per cent, payments to generators have also crashed. With the lockdown restrictions continuing in many parts of the country, revenue collection figures of May could be worse.
Many generators have now reached a stage where they do not have money to buy coal, or pay salaries, transport and LTA charges. Once the coal stocks at the plants are depleted, they will have no option but to shut down the plant till their liquidity situation improves. Should power sector be allowed to plunge into darkness? Yes, thermal has been duly supported by gas, hydro and solar, but to ensure the country is not overtly dependent on one source for energy generation, a proper energy mix is needed, duly supported by policies.
The Volkswagen Group recorded a ‘substantial impact’ on its business as a result of the pandemic in the ...
Set to debut in India later this year, will this global new model replicate the success of its bigger ...
From manufacturing to selling, change is in the works, says Steffen Knapp of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Always try to pay the full dues to avoid high interest charges
Dollar revenues in March quarter were flat sequentially, led by sluggishness in new products business
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Zinc at current levels. The stock has been ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...