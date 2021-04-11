Being human

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s television campaign to get more people to vaccination centres has, in a subtle way, sent out another message as well.
In saying that he too has “sugar” problems and showing him taking a blood test on a glucometer, the CM may have helped people living with diabetes to see someone like themselves. And not have to hide it.
In a liberal environment, people may not hesitate to speak about their ailments, a thyroid problem, diabetes or cancer. But there are many who still live in the closet, fearing stigma of some sort.
It’s difficult to understand why there’s stigma involving any illness, but unfortunately, that’s just how it is.
And given that backdrop, the CM’s disarming statement about his diabetes plays an important role in telling people that it is normal to have health issues. Politicians, sportspersons, heads of companies and so on have all lived with health-issues and had a successful run. Ace pace-bowler Wasim Akram is one of the most vocal spokespersons on diabetes and champion-cyclist (now fallen from grace) Lance Armstrong’s book on cancer — It’s not about the bike — is one of most upbeat books to read, ever.
Mental health has only recently become a point of conversation, as more celebrities speak up about their anxieties and depression. But this is still a long road to travel, as many families hesitate to have a counsellor guide them.
When a male sportsperson speaks about dealing with a health-problem, it helps bust the myth of machismo. Many people, especially impressionable ones, are under pressure to be picture-perfect. So when someone like cricketer Yuvraj Singh speaks of beating cancer, people listen. And people with cancer, draw strength.
There is an added advantage when politicians speak about their health-issues — it makes them relatable, and human. Politicians could do well to show their audience that they are one of us, and not supermen or women descended to lead from a different planet.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
My Chennai sister sent me a photograph of a young man whose hair looked as if it had exploded out of the top ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...