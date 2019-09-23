Did India just endorse Trump’s second term as US President?

Vivo Z1x: The game has changed
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
The bonhomie displayed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Houston creates favourable optics for better ties between the two countries. The two leaders certainly seem to have a lot more in common than the world has known thus far. What the cheering crowd of supporters clearly appreciated on Sunday is a particular penchant for unconventionality and defying the tedium of norm and tradition.
Even then, PM Modi’s endorsement of President Trump for a second term in office strikes a discordant note and effectively jeopardises India’s position if America were to vote a Democrat to power next year. “We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, ‘Ab ki baar Trump sarkar (elect Trump again)’ rang loud and clear,” said the PM, rhyming with his own election slogan ‘Ab ki baar Modi sarkar’.
For a visiting foreign head to so casually meddle in another country’s domestic politics is not just inappropriate, it is downright irresponsible and imprudent. The PM’s finely honed political instincts may be signalling Trump’s return to Oval Office but diplomacy dictates a tempered approach. Regardless of the PM’s psephological calculations, it sets a dangerous precedent for India to align so unambiguously with the Republicans.
Elected prime ministers, Jawaharlal Nehru most notably among them, have undoubtedly chartered India’s foreign policy course. Their personality and individual ideological inclinations may also have nudged it in specific directions. But never has any head of government crossed the line in the time-honoured tradition of steering clear of partisan politics in another country. The PM is well within his authority to forge closer ties with the US even if the strategic wisdom of such unreserved devotion as was showered on Trump in Houston gets questioned in some quarters, especially in the context of the intense trade war between the US and China. What he ought to restrain is the urge to endorse Trump in an election year.
There is a reason why leaders of Nehru and Atal Behari Vajpayee’s stature followed diplomatic decorum. Temperance may not suit the PM’s style but India would be better served by institutional memory in the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office next time the Prime Minister is tempted to address a large audience abroad.
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports