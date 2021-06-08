Doctors, don’t chase the distractions

The ongoing spat between doctors and Baba Ramdev is a distraction the country could do without. And definitely, not now, as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the health of the country, its people and its medical professionals.

It is understandable for doctors to be offended by comments made by Ramdev. But all it required was for the Indian Medical Association to counter it and get on with more meaningful pursuits. Be it doctors, nurses or ASHA workers, there are protests and campaigns in various parts of the country seeking better wages and working conditions. And there could be no better time to seek this from the government, when medical staff are putting in long hours at work, with little respite over the last 14 months-plus.

Another serious concern for young doctors is the violence against them. This had ebbed a little during the early days of the pandemic, as everyone struggled together. But as patience wears thin and hospital resources run out, doctors take the brunt of ineffective administrative decisions. A shortage in oxygen or inability to get medicines for a loved one, will push patient-families to a brink. It happens at the best of times. So, in the interest of doctors and other support staff, systems need to be put in place to ensure hospitals are safe for them, even as they are compassionate for patients and families. Much work needs to be done on this front involving medical professionals. And patient families need to understand, it’s zero-tolerance to violence.

Instead, we see an ungainly engagement between doctors and Ramdev, who has his audience and believers. And, he has the freedom to his views like anyone else in the country. If they are defamatory, contest it in Court. Let us not forget, journalists too have been called “presstitutes”. But when you have an important job to do, you get on with it, and not chase the distractions.