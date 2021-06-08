Doctors, don’t chase the distractions

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The ongoing spat between doctors and Baba Ramdev is a distraction the country could do without. And definitely, not now, as the coronavirus continues to take a heavy toll on the health of the country, its people and its medical professionals.
It is understandable for doctors to be offended by comments made by Ramdev. But all it required was for the Indian Medical Association to counter it and get on with more meaningful pursuits. Be it doctors, nurses or ASHA workers, there are protests and campaigns in various parts of the country seeking better wages and working conditions. And there could be no better time to seek this from the government, when medical staff are putting in long hours at work, with little respite over the last 14 months-plus.
Another serious concern for young doctors is the violence against them. This had ebbed a little during the early days of the pandemic, as everyone struggled together. But as patience wears thin and hospital resources run out, doctors take the brunt of ineffective administrative decisions. A shortage in oxygen or inability to get medicines for a loved one, will push patient-families to a brink. It happens at the best of times. So, in the interest of doctors and other support staff, systems need to be put in place to ensure hospitals are safe for them, even as they are compassionate for patients and families. Much work needs to be done on this front involving medical professionals. And patient families need to understand, it’s zero-tolerance to violence.
Instead, we see an ungainly engagement between doctors and Ramdev, who has his audience and believers. And, he has the freedom to his views like anyone else in the country. If they are defamatory, contest it in Court. Let us not forget, journalists too have been called “presstitutes”. But when you have an important job to do, you get on with it, and not chase the distractions.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...