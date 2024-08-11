India is still reeling from wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics for being 100 grams overweight before the finals.

This incident has brought a wave of support for Phogat from politicians, celebrities, and fans alike. However, Mathura Lok Sabha MP and actress Hema Malini’s comments on the issue drew significant backlash. Malini remarked, “It is very surprising, and it feels strange that she was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight. It is important to keep the weight in check. It is a lesson for all of us.” This statement sparked negative reaction on social media, with many criticising her response as insensitive and ill-informed.

This situation highlights the importance of public figures being well-informed before commenting on sensitive issues, particularly those involving athletes and high-stakes competitions.

Athletes at every level carefully monitor their diets, exercise routines, and even minor physical changes to meet strict competition requirements.

Dr Dinshaw Paudiwala, the chief medical officer of the Indian contingent, noted that Phogat made significant efforts to lose the excess weight. Her attempts included cutting down on water and food, using the sauna, exercising rigorously, and even cutting her hair to stay within the 50 kg limit.

Given the nation’s emotional investment in this incident, it is crucial for politicians and public figures to respond with empathy. As social media continues to amplify voices and reactions, public figures must offer responses that are thoughtful and considerate of the circumstances. Such an approach will not only resonate better with the public but also help avoid turning sensitive incidents into fodder for trolls and critics.