Flying less for a cooler Earth

Can’t find? Tile it
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
Scientists often fly from one corner of the world to another for attending scientific meetings. While many of such air travels are unavoidable, a growing section in the international scientific community feels that it’s time that scientists find creative alternatives to such fly-in meetings wherever possible. For the sake of the planet, which is suffering from human-caused global heating.
In an editorial written in the prestigious Science journal about two weeks ago, Peter Kalmus, a physicist specialising in climate modelling at the University of California, Los Angeles, and founder of noflyclimatesci.org, made a fervent plea to his peers to fly less. “If scientists fly less, it could communicate climate urgency more effectively,” Kalmus said in the article. In 2018, domestic and international flights emitted around 895 million tonnes of carbon dioxides (CO2) — about 2.4 per cent of global energy-related carbon emissions. This year, aircraft are expected to travel as much as 8.1 trillion kilometres. A passenger on a premium return ticket between Delhi and New York emits 1.864 tonnes of CO2, which is equivalent to what an average Indian emits in the whole year. It is said that with global air travel growing by 5 per cent a year, the global carbon emissions relating to aviation could grow by between 2.4 times and 3.6 times by 2050, even if potential improvement in aircraft fuel efficiency of 1-2 per cent per year is expected.
Kalmus is of the opinion that in a perfect world, scientists can alert the public about the urgent action needed to save the planet from global heating with summary reports on the science, similar to those the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have been producing since 1999. But the need of the hour is to create awareness about urgent climate action. Scientists, who fly a lot for attending scientific conferences, can clearly send the right signal if they themselves cut down their carbon footprint by finding alternative ways of participating at least in some of the meetings. The advances in information and communication technologies can certainly make this possible.
The writer is a Senior Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
An innovative bluetooth tracker to help and find precious things like handbag, specs, keys and much more
A multi-pronged attack is needed on pollution generated from different quarters if air quality has to improve ...
MapmyIndia designs tech solutions to address the anxiety of EV drivers
How local municipalities in the country are being helped to become low-carbon, resource-efficient and ...
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
Future Generali India’s Anup Rau sees big opportunity in under-penetration of the sector
What are ‘guaranteed’ and ‘non-guaranteed’ benefits in a life insurance policy? Also, is there any difference ...
The rupee after testing a key resistance on Friday could not appreciate further against the dollar but managed ...
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism