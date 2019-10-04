Gandhi — some inconvenient truths

Realme XT Review: Launched in a flurry, this phone has a 64MP camera
It’s powerful and has more pixels
There is a sense of the unreal in the cariacaturisation of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in the days leading to his 150th birth anniversary. It is a convenient and selective resurrection, faintly reminiscent of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s cinematic classic Mukhamukham, where the iconic protagonist is expedient only as a statue.
Since the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dedicated the Budget to the Gandhian ideals and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the pledge to achieving Gandhi’s goal of ‘Swachh Bharat’, there has been a breathless competition to commemorate Gandhi.
It would, however, be instructive to remember amidst Thursday’s spectacle at Rajghat that the Mahatma was not so easily confined to his “11 vows” of Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Aparigrah (non-possession) et al even on the momentous occasion of India’s first Independence Day.
Once the date was set for August 15, Gandhi travelled to riot-torn Bengal via Kashmir and Punjab. At Srinagar, he declared that the future of Kashmir “should be decided by the will of the Kashmiris”. Determined to stop the cycle of violence that began in Calcutta on August 16, 1946 when the Muslim League called for a “Direction Action Day”, Gandhi moved in a Muslim home in Calcutta.
He pushed Bengal Chief Minister Shahid Suhrawardy to address a public meeting with him on August 13, 1947 where, in the words of his friend Horace Alexander, “Gandhi stood with his arm around Suhrawardy’s shoulders as the crowd shouted ‘Gandhi go back’. The critical moment came when a young man shouted at Suhrawardy: ‘Do you accept the blame for the great Calcutta killing?’ ‘Yes’, replied Suhrawardy. ‘I do accept that responsibility. I am ashamed of it.’… Even as Suhrawardy was still speaking, a policeman came with news that in another part of the city Muslims had joined Hindus across barriers to put up the national flag.”
At yet another prayer meeting on August 29, 1947 when Suhrawardy and other Muslims on the stage stood up when ‘Bande Mataram’ was being sung, Gandhi kept resolutely sitting because he believed that standing up as a mark of respect for a national song was a “western import”.
A lot can be said about the contrast between the Mahatma’s lifelong practice of “Aparigrah (non-possession)” and the reality that India’s seven national parties have declared a total income of Rs 15.59 billion at a time when the country’s per capital income is just over Rs 10,000 a month. All of this only shows that Gandhi represents inconvenient truths, then and now.
It’s powerful and has more pixels
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...