Last week the Centre, based on the Kirit Parikh panel report, approved the revised domestic natural gas pricing guidelines to ensure a stable pricing regime for consumers and protect producers from market fluctuations.

But much like earlier attempts, this time too the reform is being done in bits and pieces.

The pricing guidelines for gas produced from nomination fields of ONGC/OIL, New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) blocks and pre-NELP blocks, where Production Sharing Contract (PSC) provide for government’s approval of prices.

The price of such natural gas shall linked to the monthly average of Indian Crude Basket, which shall be notified on a monthly basis.

For the gas produced by ONGC and OIL from their nomination blocks, the Administered Price Mechanism (APM) price shall be subject to a floor and a ceiling. Gas produced from new wells of ONGC and OIL, would be allowed a premium of 20 per cent over the APM price.

In the near term it will lead to significant decrease in prices of piped gas for households and CNG for transport. The fertiliser and power sectors too will benefit to some extent.

But, it will not really result in opening the gas market, nor will it result in creating a level playing field, as there is still a differential gas price regime – at least four different price points. Also it will not be cheap. The Indian Basket as on April 5 stood at $85.11 a barrel. Gas demand is directly linked to availability and today 50 per cent of demand is met through imports.

As India is working towards developing a gas exchange to facilitate an open market pricing, it will need to ensure a level playing field. For genuine reform, the government will need to address all issues – infrastructure, taxes and demand. Otherwise global exploration and production firms may feel that the government is trying to control prices through policy guidelines.