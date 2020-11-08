Have yourself a ‘Blue Diwali’

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
A sour battle brews between doctors, especially those treating diabetes, and the sugar industry over the consumption of this sweetener. The Indian Sugar Mills Association recently launched a campaign to “debunk the myths surrounding sugar”, even quoting a government study, as they push for greater consumption of sugar. They have started a website to, in their words, counter the “unfounded negativity” on sugar consumption. Understandably, members of the medical fraternity are miffed. The pro-sugar campaign seems to have government support. The portal was launched by top officials from the Centre’s Department of Food and Public Distribution, ISMA said. And, the campaign comes ahead of festivals like Diwali, when people with diabetes, already struggle with keeping blood sugar-levels in check as “mithais” and other sweet delicacies are freely exchanged in families across the country. In a first in two decades apparently, Diwali falls on November 14th, a day that also marks ‘World Diabetes Day’ — a global campaign represented by a blue circle logo. Medical professionals in India are calling for a “Blue Diwali” to use this twist in calendar events to spread awareness on diabetes.
India has the second largest number of people with diabetes, after China. And the novel coronavirus is known to have a worse impact on people with co-morbities like diabetes. In fact, instances of Covid-induced diabetes are also being seen, said Dr Shashank R Joshi, Chair, International Diabetes Federation (South East Asia), at a “COVIDiabetes” event. “Every six seconds, we are losing people with diabetes on the planet,” he says, cautioning that sugar was the next tobacco in terms of its health impact, and promoting its excess consumption was “detrimental to health”.
The sugar controversy comes even as countries, including India, deal with the twin troubles of malnutrition and obesity. As questions emerge whether the Health Ministry was aware of the pro-sugar campaign, those with a sweet-tooth will need to choose wisely on their sugar-laced indulgences.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...