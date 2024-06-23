Indian football is facing significant challenges. With the recent sacking of Igor Stimac and the drop in FIFA rankings from 121 to 124, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has numerous battles to contend with. One of the primary crises is the lack of true leadership within the team. With Sunil Chhetri retiring and Stimac being dismissed, AIFF faces a tough task in cultivating a new set of leaders.

The national team’s poor performance in the World Cup Qualifiers has also eroded the trust of its fans.

While the fandom for Indian football isn’t huge, there was significant excitement when the Indian Super League (ISL) was introduced in 2014. However, the ISL now struggles to find suitable sponsors, and the search for broadcasting partners is equally challenging. Even Copa America, La Liga, and Ligue 1 are currently without broadcasters in India.

These issues highlight two major points: Indian football must redefine its focus to be both result-oriented and profit-oriented. To achieve success on the field, the team needs to show steady progress in world rankings and consistent victories in championships.

This will help regain fan trust and support, potentially increasing the number of supporters.

The AIFF must also improve marketing strategies to draw attention to the Super Cup, Durand Cup, and ISL. Without efforts to popularise these championships, the growth of football in India will be severely limited.

Although cricket dominates the Indian sports scene, strong campaigns are necessary to elevate the profile of football within the country. By prioritising both performance and profitability, Indian football can aspire to a brighter future.