Irony behind EPF contribution cut

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The Centre, as part of the economic package to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, has reduced the employee provident fund (EPF) contribution rate to 10 per cent from 12 per cent for both employees and employers. This is applicable for three months to all establishments under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), except government employees and those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.
The cut in the EPF contribution rate will mean a liquidity support of ₹6,750 crore to employers and employees over three months. This amount has been included as part of the ₹20-lakh crore economic package. Employees’ take-home pay will increase, while employers will have to pay less in EPF dues, and get relief on their cash flows.
But the cut in employers’ contribution to the EPF also means that employees’ cost-to-company (CTC) falls to that extent. In effect, employees will be taking a pay cut for three months. Also, since the EPF is a part of the retirement corpus, employees’ nest eggs will take a hit. The compounding effect of lower contributions for three months over several years can mean big sums. At a time when many employers across several sectors have already cut employee salaries, this cut in the EPF contribution adds to it. There is no clarity on how, when and whether employers will have to make up the loss to employees.
In effect, the Centre is asking employees to fund their employers. How ironical! If at all employees want to help their employers, it should be voluntary. Also, employees should not be forced to cut their own EPF contribution; many may want to continue with their usual 12 per cent. The bigger irony is that the liquidity provision from this measure is being claimed by the Centre as part of its economic package — when, in fact, it is not funding any part of it. Talk about taking credit where it is not due.
The writer is Deputy Editor with BusinessLine
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...