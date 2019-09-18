It’s simply ‘wrong’, Facebook

Where creating wealth for founders, investors is a mission
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
US District Judge Vince Chhabria’s pushback last week to a Facebook argument on privacy makes for a larger debate about privacy on social media platforms. In the lawsuit, filed by users who seek damages from the social media giant for harvesting data in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook initially claimed it was misled into selling data to a Russian data firm. The company then switched stance and asserted that there was “no tangible harm” done.
In fact, the argument is worth repeating in its entirety just to get the full measure of its outrageous import. “There is no privacy interest, because by sharing with a hundred friends on a social media platform, which is an affirmative private information with a hundred people, you have just, under centuries of common law, under the judgement of Congress, under the SCA, negated any reasonable expectation of privacy,” Facebook argued.
Effectively, what Facebook is arguing is that a user forfeits his right to privacy by the mere act of sharing a post with his friends. It is unethical and, to use Judge Chhabria’s terminology, simply “wrong” to claim that data shared with limited audience of close friends is the same as sharing it with the virtually unlimited cyberspace.
The Judge rightly rejected the company’s scandalous argument and ordered Facebook Inc to face the lawsuit. Further proceedings may hold Facebook accountable for getting unauthorised access to calls and messages — even though it claims it doesn’t know the content — which can be pieced together and passed on to wholly undesirable targets. It is a dangerous possibility Facebook has simply refused to admit.
The ruling requires Facebook to disclose internal records, documents and email threads which are expected to accelerate the case. The proceedings have thus far also established that Zuckerberg’s assurances last year at the US Senate to strengthen privacy and rework existing policies were simply a case of prevarication. Thankfully, the days of such obfuscation are now over, with the case having snowballed into a major issue involving several countries. Facebook needs to now at least admit and compensate for the practices that allowed a third party to trick users into giving up confidential data through a ‘harmless’ quiz and influenced their voting patterns.
The author is a Sub Editor at The Hindu BusinessLine
ITI Growth Opportunities, which provides seed funding for start-ups, is sector-agnostic
Better Life Farming imparts training on a range of eco-friendly farming practices
SCERMLIND’s wearable device collects health data under various parameters during intense exercise
Digital only mobile-first neobank Yelo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Matrix Partners ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports