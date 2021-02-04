Keeping it digitally safe

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
It’s not clear if art imitates life or the other way round, but a recent television commercial on tackling unsolicited calls to women appears to have struck a chord.
Although an anecdotal observation, women do seem to be seeing an increase in the number of calls and messages from strangers, and this has little to do with their age or their social-media visibility.
The educated guess is that more people have had to rely on online services and payments during the lockdown, and this meant that phone numbers and addresses were getting registered on multiple websites, apps and so on. And though companies insist they have the best fire-walls, it’s quite evident across the world that data tends to leak.
On the lighter side, one woman points to marketing messages on an expensive watch that come in the name of her pet dog. And that’s because her home phone-number is under the dog’s name in her mobile-phone directory.
But on a sinister note, women point to apps that link names, phone numbers, financial transactions, family profiles and pictures, making the whole story available to people putting the database together. And, all it takes is for one of them to go rogue and share the details with others like him. That becomes the start of a harrowing experience for the person they decide to harass with calls, messages, threats, and getting worse.
While women worry about their physical safety, men who are not tech-savvy also feel vulnerable. A taxi-driver recently recounted how he felt unsafe using services on his smart-phone, for fear his details may go into the wrong hands.
It is late to put the genie back into the bottle. But going digital should extend to keeping people safe, as well. The Government and the police need to publicise their helplines and support initiatives so that women, and men, can reach out to them in the face of a threat.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
Two Indian entries make a mark at the just concluded Sundance Film Festival
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...