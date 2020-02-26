Nothing seditious about Amulya’s remarks

‘MGNREGS allocation should be no less than ₹1 lakh crore’
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Regardless of what motivated Amulya Leona Noronha to yell ‘Pakistan zindabad’, there is scope to take a broader view of such larynxial bellows. Some reports say that Pakistan zindabad was just a preamble and that the girl was actually going to say zindabad for all other countries — but the veracity of such reports is irrelevant.
After all, what did she say? ‘Long live Pakistan’! So? Is an Indian who says ‘long live Pakistan’ any less Indian than an Indian who doesn’t say so? The Indian culture is a giant shady tree that has roots in the concept of ‘sarve janaha sukhino bhavantu’ (may all people be happy) and fertilised and nourished by the principle of ‘vasudheiva kutumbakam’ (the whole world is one family); as such there is nothing outrageous about a person throwing a friendly arm around the shoulders of an enemy.
In contrast, Pakistan’s very existence is premised upon an inveterate hatred for India and a desire for ‘ghazwa-e-Hind’ or a holy war against India. No Pakistani can hope to live long if he stands up in a rally and cries “Hindustan zindabad”, but that is par for the course there. In that country, people have been excoriated for far milder statements. Najam Sethi, a reputed Pakistani journalist, whose patriotism is beyond reproach, is often called an ‘Indian agent’, just because he also highlights India’s positives.
That is Pakistan. But whether or not India should demean itself by wanting to match Pakistan in meanness is a question that we Indians should reflect calmly on. Let us not forget that when common (non-combat) Indians and Pakistanis meet, there is bonhomie and mutual respect. The jihadist is our enemy and is fit to be hated. The uniformed Pakistani soldier is a technical enemy; in a war, neutralising him is just a matter of duty. But we do not have to wish ill for the common people of Pakistan, even if they harbour an indoctrinated abhorrence for India. Therefore, there is scope to take an accommodative view of someone saying ‘may Pakistan live long’; there is nothing seditious about it.
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Nocil (formerly National Organic Chemical Industries ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...